Rama Ekadashi 2024: Know how to break fast, story, history, vrat rituals, why is the sacred day observed

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Observed as one of the most auspicious days of the year, it is believed that keeping fast on the day of Rama Ekadashi can eradicate sins, challenges and difficulties for the devotees. Rama Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of the Hindu month of Kartik of Krishna Paksha. Rama Ekadashi falls four days ahead of Diwali, and is also referred to as Rambha Ekadashi. Rama Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of the Hindu month of Kartik of Krishna Paksha.(Pinterest)

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Story

According to legends, there was a king named Muchukunda who had a daughter Chandrabhaga. King Muchukunda was a diligent devotee of Lord Vishnu and made a mandate for every person in his kingdom to observe the Rama Ekadashi fast. He got his daughter Chandrabhaga married to Prince Shobana. When Shobana visited her father's palace after her marriage with her husband, it was time for Rama Ekadashi fast to be observed. However, knowing Prince Shobana's weak health conditions, Chandrabhaga asked him to leave; she knew her father would not allow Prince Shobana to go without observing the fast.

But Prince Shobana refrained from leaving his wife and going, and chose to observe the fast. Soon, his health gave up and he succumbed to death. When he reached the realms of heaven, he was given a kingdom on Mandarachala Mountain, because he passed away while observing the auspicious Rama Ekadashi vrat.

After some days, a Brahmin visited Prince Shobana in his heavenly kingdom and heard his story. Prince Shobana expressed his concern to the Brahmin on how to make the heavenly kingdom permanent. He sought the Brahmin's help to ask Chandrabhaga. When the Brahmin met Chandrabhaga, she immediately expressed her desire to be united with her husband in his heavenly kingdom.

The Brahmin helped her unite, and Chandrabhaga transferred as her merits that she had gained by observing the Rama Ekadashi vrat over the years, to Prince Shobana. This made his heavenly kingdom permanent and it thrived till the end of time.

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Vrat rituals

On the day of Rama Ekadashi, devotees light a lamp in front of the picture or idol of Lord Vishnu and recite Vishnu Sahasranama and Shree Hari Stotram. Non-vegetarian and rice items are avoided by devotees observing fast. They consume sattvik food items throughout the day.

Rama Ekadashi 2024: How to break the fast?

After the evening aarti, devotees observing the fast consume a sattvik meal along with the bhog offered after the puja is over. It is mandatory to visit the temple on the day of Rama Ekadashi to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.