Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, significance and everything you need to know

Nirjala Ekadashi is an important Hindu holy day observed on the 11th lunar day of the waxing phase in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. The name "Nirjala" comes from the waterless fast that devotees observe on this day. Regarded as the most austere and sacred of all the 24 ekadashis, Nirjala Ekadashi is believed to bestow the same virtue as observing all the other ekadashis of the year if observed devoutly. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is also known as "Pandava Bhima Ekadashi," "Jyestha Shukla Ekadashi," and "Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi." From date to history, scroll down to know more about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Gayatri Jayanti 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat and significance ) This year, the sacred fast of Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on June 18, 2024.(Pinterest)

When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2024? Know date and timings

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on Tuesday, June 18. According to Drik Pachang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Parana time - 06:05 AM to 07:28 AM

On Parana day dwadashi end moment - 07:28 AM

Ekadashi tithi begins - 04:43 AM on Jun 17, 2024

Ekadashi tithi ends - 06:24 AM on Jun 18, 2024

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024 history

Nirjala Ekadashi derives its name from Bhima, the second and strongest of the five Pandava brothers from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. According to the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, Bhima, who had a great love for food, wanted to observe all ekadashi fasts but struggled to control his hunger. Seeking a solution, he approached the sage Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and the Pandavas' grandfather. Vyasa advised him to observe Nirjala Ekadashi, a strict fast for one day each year. By doing so, Bhima attained the virtue of all 24 ekadashis.

Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi

According to the Markandeya Purana and the Vishnu Purana, Ekadashi itself is a manifestation of Vishnu. Observing the vrata (fast) on this day is believed to cleanse all sins. Completing the Nirjala Ekadashi vrata is said to gain the favour of Vishnu, granting the devotee happiness, prosperity, and forgiveness for sins. The devotee receives the merit equivalent to observing all 24 ekadashis of the year. This fast is especially popular and strictly observed by Vaishnavas.

The observer is said to gain longevity and moksha (salvation). Typically, the messengers of Yama, the god of death, fetch a person's soul after death for judgment, determining their fate in Svarga (heaven) or Naraka (hell). However, those who observe the Nirjala Ekadashi rituals are believed to be exempt from Yama's judgment and are instead taken by Vishnu's messengers to Vaikuntha, Vishnu's abode, after death.