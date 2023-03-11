Rang Panchami 2023: Wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones

Rang Panchami 2023: The special time of the year is here. Holi was celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country a few days back. Holi is the festival of colours and it brings with it the positivity of the triumph of good over evil. Holi was celebrated with a plethora of rituals all across the country. From Holika Dahan where people made heaps of unwanted things and burnt it off, to playing Holi mixed with colours and ash from the cremation ghats of Varanasi – the festival brought the richness of history and rituals observed in many parts of the country. Five days after Holi, Rang panchami is celebrated.

Rang Panchami, mainly observed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, celebrates the activation of the deities. Hence, people splash colours and coloured water on each other and celebrate the triumph of goodness. Indore has its own unique way of celebrating Rang Panchami. While Holi is celebrated with colours, Indore celebrates Rang Panchami with the colour of music. Municipal Corporations of the area splash coloured water on the streets of Indore. Rang Panchami is celebrated on Phalguna Krushnapaksha Panchami - the fifth day of the second fortnight of Phalguna month.

While we gear up to celebrate the festival, here are a few wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious day:

May this Rang Panchami bring the colour of joy and prosperity in your life.

“There are 365 days in a year and you will meet all the colours of life throughout the year: The blue, the black, the pink… Only blue is not a life, only pink is not a life, only black is not a life! Life is all the colours!” ― Mehmet Murat ildan

Rang Panchami is mainly celebrated in Indore.

Happy Rang Panchami to you and your loved ones. May the colour of happiness never fade from your lives.

“The different shades of colours present cultural diversity.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita, Think Great: Be Great!

Rang Panchami will be observed on March 12.

This Rang Panchami, let’s pledge to strive for joy, good health and a whole lot of colours in life.

“If only I could paint a canvas I would leave it white.” ― Amit Abraham

Malwa region of Indore cleebrates Rang Panchami with a lot of pomp and grandeur.

“Life isn’t black and white, but you can’t call it colourful either. It is actually what you make of it, so how you look at it matters a lot.” ― Prem Jagyasi, Carve Your Life: Live a great life with carvism

Rang Panchami is celebrated by splashing colours and coloured water on wach other.

Happy Rang Panchami! Go out and start playing! It’s the time to have fun with colours.

“Be a Colourless and Mingle in everyone's Life” ― Samar Sudha

Rang Panchami is celebrated a few days after Holi.

This Rang Panchami, activate the inner child in you, and bring a lot of joy and happiness to your heart.