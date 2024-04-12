Skanda Sashti 2024: Date, rituals, significance and all that you need to know about this festival

Skanda Sashti: It is that special time of the year of festivities. Chaitra Navratri started this year on April 9 and will go on till April 17. During this time, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. The forms of Goddess Durga are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Skanda Sashti fals on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri this year. It celebrates Lord Murugan, also known as Karthikeya. In Suth India, Lord Karthikeya is believed to be the younger brother of Lord Ganesha, while in North India, lord Karthikeya is believed to be older than Lord Ganesha. For this year, Skanda Sashti falls on April 13.(Lai Seng Sin / REUTERS)

As we gear up to observe Skanda Sashti for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Skanda Sashti is celebrated on the sixth day of the bright half of Shukla Paksha. For this year, Skanda Sashti falls on April 13. According to Drik Panchang, Shukla Sashti will begin at 12:04 AM on April 13 and will end at 11:43 AM on April 14.

Rituals:

Skanda Sashti is a six-day festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. It celebrates the victory of Lord Murgan over Demon Tarakasura. Devotees keep strict fasting for six days by consuming only vegetarian items and abstaining from consuming alcohol or non-vegetarian food items. On the sixth day, devotees break their fast by offering puja in the Lord Murugan temple.

Significance:

Lord Murugan or Skanda is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Shanda Sashti is observed in the Tamil month of Aippasi. It is believed that devotees who observe Skanda Sashti fast gain a lot of wealth, peace and prosperity in their lives. Observing Skanda Sashti helps in attaining success, overcoming obstacles and gaining spiritual enlightenment and understanding in life.