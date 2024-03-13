Skanda Sashti in March 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja timings and all you need to know

Shasti, also known as 'Shashti', is a day of great blessings for Hindus belonging to the Tamil community. This day is dedicated to the worshipping of Lord Murugan. To appease their deity and seek his blessings for a happy and fruitful life, the followers of Murugan fast on this day. The fast begins at the time of sunrise and ends on the following day after a prayer has been offered to the god of the sun. Shasti is observed on the sixth day of each lunar fortnight in the traditional Hindu calendar. This day corresponds to the waxing and waning phases of each lunar month, which are known as Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, respectively. Skanda Sashti corresponds to the birth day of Lord Kartikeya or Subramanya also called as Muruga in Tamil.(Pinterest)

Therefore, Shasti occurs twice a month. However, Shasti occurring during Krishna Paksha is associated with Lord Murugan or Lord Subrahmanya. (Also read: Holi 2024: Is the Hindu festival on March 24 or March 25? Know correct date, significance, timing, history and more )

Skanda Sashti in March 2024 date and timing

The auspicious occasion of Skanda Sashti in March will be observed on Friday, March 15. The timings are as follows:

11:26 PM, March 14 - 10:09 PM, March 15

Skanda Sashti in March rituals

To perform the basic rites of Skanda Shashti. During Skanda Shashti, devotees fast for six days. They also abstain from alcohol, garlic, onions and beef. Only fresh fruit is recommended. On Skanda Shashti, the goddess Parvati and the god Shiva are worshipped. Light a candle and place the idol of Lord Skanda in its place.

Cover the idol of Lord Muruga or Skanda with holy water or milk. Give the idol some new clothes. Offer some food or sweets as prasad to Lord Skanda. Make a special request to Lord Skanda during Skanda Shashti. Play the song Skanda Shashti Kavacham. If you are not familiar with the above customs, allow our esteemed astrologers to perform a customised puja on your behalf.

Skanda Sashti in March significance

Skanda Sashti is associated with the birthdate of Lord Kartikeya, also known as Subramanya or Muruga in Tamil. Skanda Sashti is the Shuklapaksha's sixth day, or Ashti Tithi, in the Kartika month of October–November. The occasion is known as Skanda Sashti since one of Subramanya's well-known monikers is Lord Skanda. People fast on Skanda Sashti in remembrance of Lord Subramanya. Large-scale festivities take place in Tamilnadu's Muruga temples.