Special days see sales surge at restaurants
After the lockdown brought about a slump in business, it is only now that the hospitality industry seems to be getting back on track, thanks to special occasions and festivals. Saurabh Luthra, founder, Romeo Lane, says, “Now that things are opening up and people are again eating out, we see a drastic change (in business). Special days — such as Valentine’s week, Republic Day, festivals — are crucial as it gives a special reason to diners to step out.”
The recent Valentine’s weekend was an important factor leading to a surge in sales after a long drought. “There is no doubt that the effect of the pandemic on our industry is fading gradually. A few earlier events like Christmas and New Year’s were more about recovery but Valentine’s saw a major surge for us,” states restauranter Akshay Anand of Ophelia.
Restauranteur Vikrant Batra of Cafe Delhi Heights agrees that “special occasions definitely bring in more business”; however, he adds that this year, the restrictions in place are still a hindrance. “Government is not as liberal with us yet as it is with other sectors such as theatres and aviation. We can’t attend to people beyond the seating capacity permitted to us,” he states.
Restauranteurs have also noted a change in the delivery rate during these events. “The delivery rate for special occasions is high as people prefer good food on celebration days. Many who don’t want to step out end up ordering from home. At times, we hire extra staff for these special days as well,” shares Amit Bagga, co- founder, Daryaganj.
While the hospitality industry is excited for business resuming normal pace, Anand adds that they are still cautious and “adhering to all safety measures for the sake of our patrons and our team”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saraswati Puja 2021: Some skip show yet revel in culture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magha Ganesh Jayanti 2021: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magha Ganesh Jayanti 2021: History, significance and all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Messages, GIFs, quotes to share on WhatsApp-Facebook
- Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Vasant Panchami to your family and friends as spring blooms prosperity all around
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasant Panchami 2021: Date, Saraswati puja time, history and Spring celebration
- Vasant Panchami 2021: Here’s all you need to know about the date, history, significance, celebration of the Spring season in India and what time is the shubh muhurat for performing Saraswati puja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Celebrating the season of love from the comfort of home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: The history, significance surrounding V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Week 2021: Quotable quotes to share with your partner this Kiss Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day scam: Fake website imitates jewellery brand, phishes couples
- Recently, the famous jewellery brand Pandora became a victim of malicious online phishing scam when people were sent emailers by a fake website trying to copy the jewellery brand. The fake website showed Pandora products at an unreasonably low rate during Valentine's week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will you be my quarantine?' Valentine's Day cards amid coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day and Covid wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
- Hug Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Hug Day to your girlfriend or boyfriend or even a friend who is away during the Covid-19 lockdown and exchange a silent token of love this Valentine Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
- Promise Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a happy Promise day to your loved one and strengthen the romantic bond with bae
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Unique gifting ideas to make your loved one feel special
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week
- Make your valentine feel more special and express your love this Teddy Day with heartfelt notes and wishes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox