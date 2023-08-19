St. Stephen's Day 2023: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know

St. Stephen's Day is an official national holiday in Hungary. Its celebrations are of great importance as it is the day on which the foundations of the Hungarian state were laid. The day is celebrated in honour of King Stephen, who made it possible for Hungary to become a sovereign state. This momentous day has deep historical and cultural roots and invites us to pause and reflect on the life and achievements of Saint Stephen. The festival culminates in an enormous firework display along the Danube River. Hungary's citizens hold St. Stephen's Day in the highest regard. From history to significance, here is everything you need to know about this day. (Also read: International Bow Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know ) St. Stephen's Day celebrations are marked primarily by a massive fireworks display beside the river Danube.(Wikimedia Commons)

When is St. Stephen's Day 2023?

St. Stephen’s Day will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on August 20.

History of St. Stephen's Day

Stephen received a crown from Pope Sylvester II and the honour of becoming the first king of Hungary in 1000 A.D. His crown, which is considered a holy relic, is still among Hungary's priceless treasures. Stephen died on 15 August 1038. He was converted to Catholicism on 20 August 1083. August 20 was originally celebrated in 1092 AD after Ladislaus I made it a holy day. Before Queen Maria Theresa made it an official national holiday in 1771, it was celebrated as St Stephen's Day. The name of the holiday was changed to Constitution Day in 1950 after undergoing several changes. To commemorate the establishment of the Hungarian state, the Hungarian Parliament restored it as St Stephen's Day.

St. Stephen's Day significance

St Stephen's Day has a profound significance as a day dedicated to commemorating the life and martyrdom of Saint Stephen, the first Christian martyr. His unwavering faith and courage in the face of persecution serve as an example of the core Christian values of selflessness, dedication and willingness to sacrifice for one's beliefs. On this day, Christians are encouraged to reflect on Stephen's enduring legacy, which serves as a reminder of the price paid for their faith and an encouragement to stand by their convictions even in difficult circumstances. In addition, in some traditions, St Stephen's Day is a time for charitable acts and giving, further emulating the attitude of compassion and selflessness that Stephen embodied.

