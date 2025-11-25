Thanksgiving 2025: Top events across the US, from Macy’s parade to Cowboys football

Thanksgiving comes with its own rhythm in the US- the cold settles in, kitchens start warming up, and families try to squeeze in one good memory before the year winds down. If you are travelling during the holiday in 2025, there is no shortage of things to see. Some events are huge and noisy, some feel like small-town Americana at its best, and a few are just fun excuses to get outside before the turkey goes in the oven. These five sit right at the top. Decorations for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the holidays are installed outside Macy's Herald Square, as the Empire State Building rises in the background, in New York City, U.S., November 24, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

1. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City

The Macy’s parade has been around long enough to feel like part of the country’s morning routine. NBC, which carries it every year, has already locked in an 8:30 am ET start for 2025, running the usual line from Central Park West down to Herald Square. Macy’s itself says this will be the parade’s 99th year, and you can expect exactly what people show up for - the oversized character balloons, the long chain of marching bands, and crowds that spill across the sidewalks before the sun even comes up.

2. America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade, Plymouth, Massachusetts

Plymouth does things in a quieter, more rooted way. Local station WCVB notes that the 2025 parade rolls out on November 22 at 10 am, the weekend before the holiday. It starts right at Plymouth Rock, slips along the waterfront, and then winds into town. The whole thing feels like a walk through a history book - reenactors, bugle corps, military bands, and floats that lean into early American stories. If the New York parade feels like a spectacle, Plymouth feels like a reminder of where the whole idea of Thanksgiving comes from. Slower, calmer, but rich in atmosphere.

3. Detroit Turkey Trot, Michigan

Detroit treats Thanksgiving morning like a running festival. Listings on RunSignUp and RunGuides show the usual mix: a 1-mile, the 5K Stuffing Strut and the 10K. Everything cuts through downtown before the city’s own parade gets underway. Families arrive in costumes, kids run alongside adults and the whole thing feels loose and cheerful. It’s a nice way to earn the big lunch that follows, and the city turns up in good spirits for it.

4. Black Friday at Mall of America, Minnesota

The Mall of America does not wait for the sun to rise. Their site confirms extended hours and giveaways for 2025, and FOX 9 reported last year’s long lines for the “mystery gift cards” handed out at opening. It is loud, crowded and very much a day-after tradition in Minnesota. Not a Thanksgiving event in the strict sense, but if you are nearby, the buzz is hard to miss.

5. Thanksgiving Day Football, Dallas, Texas

Football on Thanksgiving might as well be a national habit. The Cowboys’ official schedule and the NFL’s listings put the Dallas vs. Kansas City game at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025, with an afternoon kickoff. It is one of those things that is just better in person - the noise, the tailgates, the energy inside the stadium. If you are looking to add a burst of adrenaline to the holiday, this is the spot

FAQs

Which is the biggest Thanksgiving event in the US?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade draws the largest national audience each year.

Is the Plymouth parade held on Thanksgiving Day?

No, it takes place the weekend before.

Do I need tickets for Macy’s Parade?

No, viewing is free but spots fill early.