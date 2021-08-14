‘This I-Day let’s rise above all biases’

As we Indians are all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day today, which is being commemorated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we tried to gather the perspectives of different people, successful in their fields of interest. The Lucknowites shared what freedom actually means to them and how has it transformed over the years.

For many the meaning of independence is to be able to express themselves freely.

Writer-director Anupam Ghosh, a Lucknowite, says, “Independence for me is not just a word! In fact, it’s my ability to express my thoughts and let the reality come alive on screen through of my films. Our country has been going through a tough phase due to pandemic and we people need to learn lessons from it.”

Kathak exponent Manisha Mishra says, “We have to rise above petty issues as a nation. For me independence is to free our hearts from impurities like social hatred, discriminations and divisions. I am representing India through kathak art form and feel proud to perform around the globe making them witness our rich folk heritage.”

She wants younger generations to understand and respect Indian art forms along with western culture.

Artist Pankaj Gupta feels art has a power to change society. “I wish all budding artists to realize the power of art and to learn to utilize it as weapon to change our society for best. During pre-independence era too, people used art and writing to spread their message.”

For Gupta independence means to take each and every person along to finally attain the tag of developed nation.

City youngsters too feel it’s high time to respect our culture yet welcome upgrading for a better tomorrow.

Singer and activist Chahat Malhotra feels, “If we can get independence from inequality much of our problems will get over. This Independence Day let’s choose to challenge the barriers that are pushing us away from each other. I wish the younger generation to look beyond the shackles of disillusionment, extremism and fanaticism and instead embrace and become the beacon light of compassion, empathy and inclusiveness.

Another youngster and social activist, Neha Tiwari agrees that our country still has a lot to work on. “As our country ushers in its 75th year of independence, I want wherever one is living, you should never forget that you are Bhartiya. There is nothing to be ashamed of be it our colour, caste, religion or our small-town identity. We need independence from our rigid complexes and biases to be wholly successful as a nation,” she says.