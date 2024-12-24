‘Treezempic effect’: ‘Aesthetically appealing' skinny Christmas trees are the new trend this year

Christmas has always been about decorating a grand tree together with family and putting gifts for your loved ones under it. However, as the modern homes are getting smaller, the Christmas trees are getting skinnier and this new trend has been dubbed as 'treezempic' on social media, in reference to a drug named Ozempic used for weight loss. Skinny Christmas trees are the new trend this year.

Gone are the times when Christmas trees used to take up majority of the space in the house. Now, people are opting for skinnier, small tress to stop branches from blocking things such as TV screens. Even celebrities are encouraging people to take up small trees this Christmas.

Kelly Ripa opted for a skinny tree this Christmas

Recently, Kelly Ripa revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark that one of the trees that arrived at the home was “too big for us to fit in our house” thus prompting them to get a smaller centerpiece. “We got what I like to call treezempic, or pinejaro. She’s skinny — don’t skinny-shame her. She’s sensitive about it. She’s been exercising every day. She’s beautiful,” she added.

Skinny trees have more aesthetic appeal

More than wanting to decorate in a tighter space, skinny trees are budget-friendly too. Interior designer content creator Reeves Connelly told The Washington Post, "This is like the cultural shift we’ve been seeing to things that more like streamlined and modern. I feel like it kind of like reflects the economic times. And a lot of people are a little bit more mindful about investing in something that is only temporary.”

He further added that skinny trees have more of an aesthetic appeal and said, "I feel like it has a little bit more of an aesthetic appeal when it comes to not really detracting from your space, as opposed to a full-size Christmas tree where it commands attention. A skinny tree retreats — kind of blends in — which I think is great.”