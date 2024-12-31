When is Diwali in 2025? Know the dates of Holi, Navratrti, Karwa Chauth and more

We welcome a new year in just a few hours. As we celebrate New Year’s Eve today, we are ready to welcome a fresh new year filled with opportunities and possibilities, while bidding a perfect farewell to 2024. In some hours, 2024 will get over and we will be welcoming 2025. With the new year, there is new enthusiasm of looking forward to the festivals that we usually await. From Diwali, to Navratri to Karwa Chauth, the cultural and religious festivals add to the celebrations. Also read | Who celebrates New Year first, and who rings it in last? Country-wise details here In 2025, Diwali will be observed on October 20. It falls on a Monday.(Unsplash)

As we make the leap to another year, we should be aware of the special dates to look forward to as we welcome 2025. Here are the dates of the special festivals that we should know about, for 2025: Also read | New Year 2025: Here's how to wish ‘Happy New Year’ in 15 different languages, from French to Korean and more

When is Diwali in 2025:

Diwali, the festival of colours is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country every year. Homes and streets deck up in colours and lights. Every year, when we receive a new calendar, the first think we check are the dates of Diwali, Navratri, Eid, Karwa Chauth and more.

2024 festival calendar:

As we gear up to welcome 2025, here are the dates of the important festivals that we should know:

January:

January 1, 2025: English New Year

January 6, 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 12, 2025: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 13, 2025: Lohri

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti

January 14, 2025: Pongal

January 21, 2025: Vivekananda Jayanti

January 23, 2025: Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26, 2025: Republic Day

January 30, 2025:Gandhi Punyatithi

February:

February 2, 2025: Vasant Panchmi

February 4, 2025: World Cancer Day

February 12, 2025: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 14, 2025: Valentine’s Day

February 19, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

February 23, 2025: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri

March:

March 1, 2025: Ramkrishna Jayanti

March 8, 2025: International Woman’s Day

March 13, 2025: Holika Dahan

March 14, 2025: Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti

March 14, 2025: Holi

March 17, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

March 20, 2025: Parsi New Year

March 23, 2025: Shaheed Diwas

March 28, 2025: Jamat Ul-Vida

March 30, 2025: Ugadi

March 30, 2025: Gudi Padwa

March 30, 2025: Jhulelal Jayanti

March 31, 2025: Eid al-Fitr

March 31, 2025: Ramadan

April:

April 6, 2025: Ram Navami

April 10, 2025: Mahavir Swami Jayanti

April 14, 2025: Solar New Year

April 14, 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 14, 2025: Baisakhi

April 18, 2025: Good Friday

April 20, 2025: Easter

April 22, 2025: Earth Day

April 24, 2025: Vallabhacharya Jayanti

May:

May 1, 2025: International Workers’ Day

May 2, 2025: Shankaracharya Jayanti

May 7, 2025: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

May 11, 2025: Mother’s Day

May 12, 2025: Buddha Purnima

May 29, 2025: Maharana Pratap Jayanti

May 31, 2025: World No Tobacco Day

June:

June 5, 2025: World Environment Day

June 7, 2025: Eid al-Adha

June 7, 2025: Bakrid

June 15, 2025: Father’s Day

June 21, 2025: International Yoga Day

June 27, 2025: Jagannath Rathyatra

June 27, 2025: Al-Hijra

June 27, 2025: Islamic New Year

July:

July 6, 2025: Muharram

July 10, 2025: Guru Purnima

July 31, 2025: Tulsidas Jayanti

August:

August 3, 2025: Friendship Day

August 9, 2025: Raksha Bandhan

August 15, 2025: Independence Day

August 16, 2025: Janmashtami

August 27, 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi

September:

September 5, 2025: Onam

September 5, 2025: Milad un-Nabi

September 5, 2025: Eid-e-Milad

September 5, 2025: Teachers’ Day

September 14, 2025: Hindi Diwas

September 15, 2025: Visvesvaraya Jayanti

September 15, 2025: Engineer’s Day

September 22, 2025: Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

September 30, 2025: Durga Ashtami

October:

October 1, 2025: Maha Navami

October 2, 2025: Dussehra

October 2, 2025: Madhvacharya Jayanti

October 2, 2025: Gandhi Jayanti

October 7, 2025: Valmiki Jayanti

October 7, 2025: Meerabai Jayanti

October 10, 2025: Karwa Chauth

October 20, 2025: Lakshmi Puja

October 20, 2025: Narak Chaturdashi

October 20, 2025: Diwali

October 22, 2025: Govardhan Puja

October 23, 2025: Bhaiya Dooj

October 27, 2025: Chhath Puja

November:

November 5, 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 14, 2025: Nehru Jayanti

November 14, 2025: Children’s Day

December:

December 1, 2025: World AIDS Day

December 25, 2025: Christmas

December 27, 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti