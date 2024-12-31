When is Diwali in 2025? Know the dates of Holi, Navratrti, Karwa Chauth and more
In 2o25, Diwali will be observed on October 20. Know the dates of other important festivals in the new year.
We welcome a new year in just a few hours. As we celebrate New Year’s Eve today, we are ready to welcome a fresh new year filled with opportunities and possibilities, while bidding a perfect farewell to 2024. In some hours, 2024 will get over and we will be welcoming 2025. With the new year, there is new enthusiasm of looking forward to the festivals that we usually await. From Diwali, to Navratri to Karwa Chauth, the cultural and religious festivals add to the celebrations. Also read | Who celebrates New Year first, and who rings it in last? Country-wise details here
As we make the leap to another year, we should be aware of the special dates to look forward to as we welcome 2025. Here are the dates of the special festivals that we should know about, for 2025: Also read | New Year 2025: Here's how to wish ‘Happy New Year’ in 15 different languages, from French to Korean and more
When is Diwali in 2025:
Diwali, the festival of colours is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country every year. Homes and streets deck up in colours and lights. Every year, when we receive a new calendar, the first think we check are the dates of Diwali, Navratri, Eid, Karwa Chauth and more.
In 2025, Diwali will be observed on October 20. It falls on a Monday. Also read | Happy New Year 2025 wishes: Top 50 images, greetings, quotes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook status for your best people
2024 festival calendar:
As we gear up to welcome 2025, here are the dates of the important festivals that we should know:
January:
January 1, 2025: English New Year
January 6, 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
January 12, 2025: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
January 13, 2025: Lohri
January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti
January 14, 2025: Pongal
January 21, 2025: Vivekananda Jayanti
January 23, 2025: Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
January 26, 2025: Republic Day
January 30, 2025:Gandhi Punyatithi
February:
February 2, 2025: Vasant Panchmi
February 4, 2025: World Cancer Day
February 12, 2025: Guru Ravidas Jayanti
February 14, 2025: Valentine’s Day
February 19, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
February 23, 2025: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri
March:
March 1, 2025: Ramkrishna Jayanti
March 8, 2025: International Woman’s Day
March 13, 2025: Holika Dahan
March 14, 2025: Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti
March 14, 2025: Holi
March 17, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
March 20, 2025: Parsi New Year
March 23, 2025: Shaheed Diwas
March 28, 2025: Jamat Ul-Vida
March 30, 2025: Ugadi
March 30, 2025: Gudi Padwa
March 30, 2025: Jhulelal Jayanti
March 31, 2025: Eid al-Fitr
March 31, 2025: Ramadan
April:
April 6, 2025: Ram Navami
April 10, 2025: Mahavir Swami Jayanti
April 14, 2025: Solar New Year
April 14, 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti
April 14, 2025: Baisakhi
April 18, 2025: Good Friday
April 20, 2025: Easter
April 22, 2025: Earth Day
April 24, 2025: Vallabhacharya Jayanti
May:
May 1, 2025: International Workers’ Day
May 2, 2025: Shankaracharya Jayanti
May 7, 2025: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti
May 11, 2025: Mother’s Day
May 12, 2025: Buddha Purnima
May 29, 2025: Maharana Pratap Jayanti
May 31, 2025: World No Tobacco Day
June:
June 5, 2025: World Environment Day
June 7, 2025: Eid al-Adha
June 7, 2025: Bakrid
June 15, 2025: Father’s Day
June 21, 2025: International Yoga Day
June 27, 2025: Jagannath Rathyatra
June 27, 2025: Al-Hijra
June 27, 2025: Islamic New Year
July:
July 6, 2025: Muharram
July 10, 2025: Guru Purnima
July 31, 2025: Tulsidas Jayanti
August:
August 3, 2025: Friendship Day
August 9, 2025: Raksha Bandhan
August 15, 2025: Independence Day
August 16, 2025: Janmashtami
August 27, 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi
September:
September 5, 2025: Onam
September 5, 2025: Milad un-Nabi
September 5, 2025: Eid-e-Milad
September 5, 2025: Teachers’ Day
September 14, 2025: Hindi Diwas
September 15, 2025: Visvesvaraya Jayanti
September 15, 2025: Engineer’s Day
September 22, 2025: Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti
September 30, 2025: Durga Ashtami
October:
October 1, 2025: Maha Navami
October 2, 2025: Dussehra
October 2, 2025: Madhvacharya Jayanti
October 2, 2025: Gandhi Jayanti
October 7, 2025: Valmiki Jayanti
October 7, 2025: Meerabai Jayanti
October 10, 2025: Karwa Chauth
October 20, 2025: Lakshmi Puja
October 20, 2025: Narak Chaturdashi
October 20, 2025: Diwali
October 22, 2025: Govardhan Puja
October 23, 2025: Bhaiya Dooj
October 27, 2025: Chhath Puja
November:
November 5, 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 14, 2025: Nehru Jayanti
November 14, 2025: Children’s Day
December:
December 1, 2025: World AIDS Day
December 25, 2025: Christmas
December 27, 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
