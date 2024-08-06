When is Hariyali Teej 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history and significance

Hariyali Teej is a lively and important Hindu festival, especially celebrated in North India, including states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. This festival is marked by fasting, prayers, colourful clothing, and cultural activities centred around marital happiness and the beginning of the monsoon season. On this day, women fast and perform rituals to receive blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital joy, prosperity, and well-being. Traditionally, women wear green attire, embellish themselves with elaborate jewellery, and partake in flower-adorned swinging ceremonies. From date to time, scroll down to learn more about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Hiroshima Day 2024: Date, history, significance and observance of 79th year of World War II atomic bombings ) Hariyali Teej also known as Shraavana Teej is a festival of the Hindus dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva. (HT Photo/Keshav Singh)

Hariyali Teej 2024 Date and Timings

Hariyali Teej, typically observed two days before Nag Panchami, is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravana in honour of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, August 7. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 19:52 on August 06, 2024

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 22:05 on August 07, 2024

Hariyali Teej 2024 Puja Vidhi

On this day, the house is thoroughly cleaned, sanitised, and decorated with flowers. A Shiv Lingam, along with idols of Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha, is placed in the home. The deities are worshipped in a sixteen-step ceremony, and the Puja lasts all night. Women observe a Nirjala Vrat (fast) on Hariyali Teej, refraining from eating or drinking anything for the entire day. Both married and single women can observe this fast. Married women do so to seek blessings for wealth, harmony, and the long life of their spouse and family, while unmarried women fast in hopes of finding a good husband and having a happy marriage. After 24 hours, once all the rituals of the Hariyali Teej Puja and Vrat are completed, women can drink water.

Hariyali Teej 2024 History

According to legend, Parvati went through 107 reincarnations before finally marrying Shiva on her 108th birth during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shravan. In her past lives, she renounced worldly ties and lived on dry leaves to win Shiva's love, though he remained unaware due to his vow of celibacy. To get his attention, Parvati travelled to the Himalayas and made a Shiva Lingam from sand, symbolising her unwavering love. Touched by her devotion, Shiva appeared, granted her wish, and accepted her as his wife because of her sincere fasting and rituals. This festival celebrates the belief that women who observe the fast with sincerity receive blessings from Shiva and Parvati.

Hariyali Teej 2024 Significance

Hariyali Teej holds great significance for married women, as it is believed that fasting on this day ensures the long life and well-being of their husbands. Wearing all 16 traditional ornaments is thought to protect their spouse from harm, a tradition especially cherished by newlyweds. Unmarried girls also take part in the festivities, praying for a good husband. The festival also celebrates the monsoon season, known for its lush greenery. Women dress in green attire, symbolising the vibrancy of nature.