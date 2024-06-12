World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Child labour refers to any kind of work that is unfit and inappropriate for a child's age, physical and mental abilities. However, due to poverty and social injustice, lots of children are forced into labour at an early age, throughout the world. This further affects them physically, mentally and emotionally. Children are often pushed into labour at the cost of their education, development and wellbeing. It is important to be aware of this and work together in ensuring that these children are provided with a childhood that they deserve. As we celebrate World Day Against Child Labour today, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Every year, World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12. (Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times)

Date:

Every year, World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12. This year, World Day Against Child Labour falls on Wednesday.

History:

The Indian Constitution prohibits children under the age of 14 from working in mines or in any hazardous occupation. The International labour Organisation (ILO) also states that a child under the age of 18 should not be involved in labour or any kind of hazardous work. In 1987, the Indian central government implemented a National Policy of Child Employment that focuses on rehabilitating children and adolescents who have been exposed to hazardous occupations since an early age. World Day Against Child Labour is observed to emphasise on the need to protect children from hazardous occupations and labour that are unfit for their age.

Significance:

The theme of this year's World Day Against Child Labour is - Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour. The day is observed with the intention of creating awareness about the hazardous effects of child labour, and how governments, civil society, individuals and workers can work together to ensure that a healthy childhood is provided for every child in the world.