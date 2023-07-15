Emojis are used in various digital platforms, such as messaging apps, social media and emails, to express emotions, convey messages and add a playful element to text-based conversations. World Emoji Day is a lighthearted and fun occasion that celebrates the impact emojis have had on digital communication, bringing people from different cultures and languages closer together. World Emoji Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration (Photo by Domingo Alvarez E on Unsplash)

Date and history:

World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17 each year. It was created by Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, on July 17, 2014, to honour the humble emoji and the impact it has had on digital communication.

The date, July 17th, holds a special connection to emojis because it is the date shown on the "Calendar" emoji on most platforms, including Apple and Google. This specific emoji displays July 17, which is why it was chosen to represent World Emoji Day.

Significance:

The significance of World Emoji Day lies in celebrating the universal language of emojis and their ability to convey emotions, ideas, and messages across different cultures and languages. Emojis have become an integral part of modern communication, adding a playful and expressive element to text-based conversations. Since its inception, World Emoji Day has gained popularity and recognition worldwide.

Celebration:

On this day, people share their favorite emojis, organise emoji-themed events, and engage in various online activities centered around emojis. It serves as a reminder of how emojis have revolutionised the way we express ourselves and communicate in the digital age. World Emoji Day continues to gain popularity each year and its significance reflects the growing importance of emojis in our daily lives and interactions.