Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
World Environment Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, messages to share with others on this special day

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jun 04, 2024 07:00 PM IST

World Environment Day 2024: Here's a list of wishes, images and messages that you can share with others and urge them to pledge to save the environment.

World Environment Day 2024: Nature is the only home we know. This planet is our abode, and we need to care for it. Nature nurtures us, embraces us and provides us with abundance. However, in return, mankind has been ruthless to nature. We have led to deforestation, depletion of natural resources, climate change, global warming and loss of biodiversity. It is high time that we come together to save our home – this earth. Every year, World Environment Day is observed with the intention of urging people to pledge together to save the planet.

Every year, World Environment Day is observed on June 5.(Unsplash)
Every year, World Environment Day is observed on June 5.

Every year, World Environment Day is observed on June 5. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, we have curated a few wishes, images and quotes that you can share with others and remind them to do their bit in saving nature.

Wishes, images, quotes to share with loved ones

There is no planet B. This earth is the only home we have. It's high time we need to start saving it and mending it.

"What is the good of your stars and trees, your sunrise and the wind, if they do not enter into our daily lives?" –E.M. Forster

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year,(Unsplash)
World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year,

Nature provides us with abundance always. It is our El Dorado for all that we are seeking. Let's come together to save nature and treat it right.

"Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time." –Sir John Lubbock

This World Environment Day, let's pledge to protect mother earth.(Unsplash)
This World Environment Day, let's pledge to protect mother earth.

"Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself." –Henry David Thoreau

Nature is God. A walk in nature can fix our mood and health. This World Environment Day let's pledge to treat nature with respect and love.

There is no planet B.(Unsplash)
There is no planet B.

"Fresh air is as good for the mind as for the body. Nature always seems trying to talk to us as if she had some great secret to tell. And so she has." –John Lubbock

"In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." –John Muir

Let's come together to do our bit in protecting the environment(Unsplash)
Let's come together to do our bit in protecting the environment

Happy World Environment Day to you and your loved ones. May we always respect nature and never forget to treat it right.

