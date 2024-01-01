World Introvert Day falls on January 2. It all started in 2011 when a psychologist and author named Felicitas Heyne published a blog post calling for a day for the 'quiet ones'. After the holiday season and extravagant New Year's Eve celebrations, World Introvert Day is an opportunity to finally relax and enjoy solitude for introverts as this entire period can be tough for many reasons. So, if you or someone you know enjoys solitude, spending time alone, inviting yourself out of loud parties or avoiding people who talk too much, Introvert Day is for you to relax and celebrate your solitude. We have also curated some best wishes to make the day extra special. Scroll down to check them out. Happy World Introvert Day 2024 wishes, images, quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp status.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Happy World Introvert Day 2024. (Freepik)

World Introvert Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp Status:

If you think introverts are not interesting or talented, then you are certainly mistaken. Warm greetings on World Introvert Day to you.

"I'm an introvert... I love being by myself, love being outdoors, love taking a long walk with my dogs and looking at the trees, flowers, and the sky." - Audrey Hepburn.

Today is your day, my friend. Your quietness, kindness and solitude have taught me so much in life. Happy World Introvert Day.

Happy Introvert Day! This is the day for the dreamers, thinkers, the quiet ones, the ones who love taking the backseat. Dream on, friend.

World Introvert Day falls on January 2 to help introverts relax after holiday season.

"The highest form of love is to be the protector of another person's solitude." - Rainer Maria Rilke.

Introverts balance this world, which is full of extroverts. I wish a very Happy World Introvert Day to all.

"Introverts are observers, good listeners, and deep thinkers. We think before we speak." - John Geddes.

World Introvert Day is for the people who love their solitude. (Freepik)

I don't like to go to parties, instead, I love to be with myself and stay at peace. I know you do too. Wish you a very Happy World Introvert Day.

"Your solitude will be a support and a home for you, even in the midst of very unfamiliar circumstances." - Rainer Maria Rilke.

There is some kind of satisfaction and happiness as I celebrate World Introvert Day in silence. Warm wishes to everyone on this special day.

"Don't underestimate me because I'm quiet. I know more than I say, think more than I speak, and observe more than you know." - Michaela Chung.