World NGO Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day

On World NGO Day, we celebrate the global contributions made by non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Tackling a range of social, environmental and humanitarian challenges, NGOs are usually independent, not-for-profit organisations working at local, national or international levels. They play a vital role in addressing global issues, promoting human rights and fostering sustainable development. This event is an opportunity to raise awareness of the vital work of NGOs and to motivate people to support them. The day honours the tireless efforts of NGOs and the people who support them in their mission to improve everyone's quality of life. From date to history, scroll down to know more about this occasion. (Also read: World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Date, history and significance ) World NGO Day recognises the significant contributions of NGOs in addressing social, environmental, and humanitarian challenges globally.(Pexels)

World NGO Day 2024 date and history

World NGO Day is observed every year on February 27 and this year it will be observed on Monday. The World NGO Day was proposed for the first time by the Baltic Sea NGO Forum in 2010. The event has been on the agenda of the forum since 2012. Initially, it was only recognised in countries participating in the Forum, including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany and others. It wasn't until 2014 that the day was widely observed in other countries, with the participation of heads of organisations such as the United Nations and the European Union.

Significance of World NGO Day

World NGO Day is particularly significant as it provides a global forum to recognise and celebrate the vital role played by non-governmental organisations in addressing pressing social, environmental and humanitarian issues. The day serves as a reminder of the critical role NGOs play in promoting sustainable development, protecting human rights, helping underserved areas, and bringing about positive change around the world. It's an opportunity to honour the commitment, passion and importance of NGOs and their invaluable work in promoting a more just, caring and equitable world for all.