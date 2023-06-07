World Oceans Day 2023: The special day is here. Every year, World Oceans Day is celebrated to create awareness on the importance of saving the oceans and preventing the depletion of ocean resources. The oceans are called the lungs of the earth and are also a high source of food and protein for the people of the world. It has a significant contribution to the economy of the world as well with people living on ocean-based occupation for survival. However, with the water pollution and the ignorance of people, the oceans are dying, and the fish population is depleted. Hence, it is time now to buckle up and join hands to save the oceans. World Oceans Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you want to know(Shutterstock)

While we gear up to observe World Oceans Day, here are a few facts to keep in mind:

Date:

Every year, World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8. On this day, the decision-makers, scientists, activities and celebrities come together to create awareness about the importance of saving the oceans and understanding the changes we need to make to create a better environment.

History:

In 1992, Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) proposed the idea at the Earth Summit – UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. World Oceans Day was officially observed in 1008 by the United Nations.

Significance:

On this day, people come together to understand the sustainable approaches we can employ to protect the resources of the oceans. With the oceans depleting and the coral reefs getting destroyed, the oceans are in danger – this will have a direct impact on human life. Hence, we need to understand the sustainable management of resources and the implementation of sustainable goals to protect the oceans. For this year, the theme of World Oceans Day is - Planet Ocean: tides are changing.

