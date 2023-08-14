World Organ Donation Day: Soul-stirring stories

On World Organ Donation Day (August 13), we speak to two organ receivers and donors from the city to understand how it changed their lives Andheri’s Vidhi Vasavadia donated a part of her liver to her nine month old nephew

Mahera Multani, 15, Student

Nagpada’s Mahera Multani life was saved by her mum, Rahima via a liver transplant

My mum, Rahima Multani, 36, donated a part of her liver to me in June this year. After feeling a severe pain in my stomach during the summer vacation in Ahemdabad, I had to immediately return to Mumbai for the surgery after getting to know about my liver fail. It was a seamless procedure. After 10 days, I was discharged and my mum got discharged after 3 days. I was sceptical in the start thinking my mum will have to go through this ordeal but then in hindsight, I feel if she wouldn’t have done that, I wouldn’t have survived. I am very thankful that my mum who brought me into this world gave me a second chance in life. I feel like I am carrying a part of her in me so I take care of my body now, more than ever. My two cents would be to never take your body for granted and not be careless. Be very conscious of what you feed your body.

Shekhar Yashwant Karmankar, 52, Business

Mahad’s Shekhar Yashwant Karmankar is grateful to his son Yash for donating a part of his liver

I have been taking medicines for Hepatitis B since the past 10-12 years but after the flood in Mahad in 2021, I lost the medicines and it was a difficult phase in my life. Due to this, it started affecting my liver and damaged it fully and I fell sick. After this, I had no option but to do a liver transplant surgery and my son, Yash, 21, fit after the tests were done. Initially, I was reluctant to do this as I didn’t want to do it by my kids were persistent and didn’t leave me with any option. The whole thing has taught me that if you have your family’s support, you are a rich person. You don’t need anything else in your life, as long as you have them by your side.

Vidhi Vasavadia, 27, Sales & marketing professional

My nephew was one month when he was diagnosed with a rare liver condition called Biliary Atresia, majorly in infants. The surgery to correct it did not turn out successful and since it was damaging the liver, the only option was to do a liver transplant. It led to him facing different liver disease like jaundice and it stopped his growth as there was no food absorbed by his body. Even during the surgery, his survival chances were very low as our blood groups were not matching but it turned out to be a miracle. After endless paperwork, getting diagnosed with Covid-19, I was finally able to donate a part of my liver to him last year. It feels amazing and life-altering to save a life. There is a sense of content and happiness and there is a lot of respect and happiness that I have from my family’s side. There is one fear that I had around organ donation and hospitals and I’m glad I overcame that fear. The procedure was so simple and everyone was supportive so it went smoothly. I got married last year and two days later, I got to know about it and I immediately opted for it and my husband and in-laws were very supportive. I do have a different approach towards life now as in when you do something like this, you realise you were sweating out the small things for no reason and there is so much more to life and bigger things to look forward to. When I look at the bigger picture now, it was all about keeping our faith in the doctor even when it seemed difficult. You have to know you are in safe hands because they will do anything to make sure you come out of this healthy and happy. One lesson is to keep your health in check and take it seriously because you don’t know what is happening inside. A lot of times, people aren’t aware of how easy organ donation is, if you are in the right hand and they are scared about it. There is a myth that your life will change physically after donating your organ but that’s not true. A good rest for 15 days and you are back to the pavilion!