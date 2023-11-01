World Vegan Day 2023: This approach to life focuses on minimal harm done to animals. From shifting from an animal-based diet, to a plant-based one, veganism focuses on sustainable living and a healthier lifestyle. The Vegan Society defines veganism as - "Veganism is a philosophy and way of living which seeks to exclude—as far as is possible and practicable—all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose; and by extension, promotes the development and use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of animals, humans and the environment. In dietary terms it denotes the practice of dispensing with all products derived wholly or partly from animals." World Vegan Day 2023: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate World Vegan Day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1. This year, the special day falls on Wednesday.

History:

In 1994, the vegan animal rights activist Louise Wallis was the President of The Vegan Society. In order to observe fifty years of celebrations of The Vegan Society, she suggested November 1 as World Vegan Day. She aimed to focus on the continued existence of an association advocating for the significance of veganism, and that the word vegan had made its way into the English language. She consciously chose November 1 as the day to celebrate World Vegan Day as it falls between Halloween and Mexican Day of the Dead.

Significance:

November is observed as World Vegan Month. During this time of the year, vegan lovers promote a lifestyle based on a plant-based diet and conscious avoidance of animal-based products, things that have been tested on animals and places where animals are used as entertainment. Sustainable environment and welfare of animals are also focused on during this time.

