10 new cafes, restaurants, bakeries to try out in Delhi-NCR this winter

Winter is the season to pamper ourselves, and what better way to do that if not with good food and great vibes? As the temperature drops in Delhi NCR, there are more doors opening up that beckon us with the allure of a warm cuppa and other culinary delights. Delhi NCR has a number of new cafes and eateries to try out this winter. (Pixabay)

Instagram account NCR Cafes, which posts about the best food spots in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and beyond, shared a list of 10 new places on Instagram on 8 December that are set to be the next best destination for brunches and dates in the area.

"As someone who’s always chasing the newest cafes and restaurants, I feel Delhi NCR’s food scene is at its most exciting right now,” the NCR Cafes admin tells HT Lifestyle.

“We’re seeing global brands coming in, new local cafes opening every week, and fresh hangout pockets like the one near Sunder Nursery taking shape. This post was my way of putting all these must-visit new spots on everyone’s radar.”

1. Cortasso Coffee & Bake House, Delhi

Located at Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin, Humayun's Tomb, New Delhi, the soulful cafe is known for its artisanal brews and fresh baked goods.

2. Nara Thai, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

The Michelin Guide-recognised franchise Nara Thai has set up shop on the ground floor of Godrej GCR in Gurgaon. The fine dining establishment brings to the plate the vibrant and authentic flavours of Thai cuisine in a serene ambience amid the bustling city.

3. The Palette Cafe, Noida

The artsy cafe located in Noida’s Sector 104 specialises in Mexican, Lebanese, and Italian food. However, it is not the only draw of the spot. The cafe allows patrons to participate in fun, creative activities and create their own masterpieces on canvas or tote bags, or try their hand at pottery. The art that is created can be carried home.

4. Dirty Apron, Delhi

After dropping off from Delhi’s F&B scene for a while, Dirty Apron has returned at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre in New Delhi. The establishment provides a fine dining experience with European and Asian fusion cuisine, as well as a charming spot to host private events.

5. Diggin, Delhi

Located near Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden, New Delhi, Diggin is a wonderful open-air cafe that is decorated with vibrant greenery. Serving comfort foods like pizzas, pasta and burgers, along with skewers and basket options, the place is perfect for a quick date or casual meet-ups.

6. Magnolia Bakery, Gurugram

Almost three decades after setting up shop on Bleecker Street, New York, Magnolia Bakery has arrived in Gurgaon at the ground floor of Godrej GCR. The place offers the finest of American patisserie to satiate the sugar craving this holiday season.

7. Mamma Rose, Noida

Located in Sector 104, Noida, the scenic cafe serves scrumptious continental food and has both indoor and outdoor seating arrangements. The elegant decor makes the place adds to the charm of the good food, making the place perfect for cosy dates and high teas.

8. Starbucks Reserve, Gurugram

Starbucks Reserve brings unique, artisan brews from the trusted brand to provide a premium coffee experience. Located in GCR, Gurgaon, the place offers high-end, exclusive coffee and signature drinks that stand up from the other locales.

9. Cafe Dori Bistro, Delhi

The European-inspired bistro is a pet-friendly dining location offering freshly baked goods, delicious and rustic platters and signature drinks. Located at Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin, Humayun's Tomb, New Delhi, it offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

10. Dohful Cookies & Coffee, Gurugram

Located on the ground floor of DLF Cyber Park in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, Dohful Cookies & Coffee is a new hole-in-the-wall outlet from the bakery chain that is the perfect place to grab a cuppa on the run, or take a moment out to relax in the middle of a busy day.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.