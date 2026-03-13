Pizza chain ‘restricts timings in Delhi, Gurgaon until further notice' due to LPG crunch: ‘Hope situation improves soon’

"We hope the situation improves soon," Galaxy Pizza shared in their update, adding: “Thank you for your patience, support, and love during this time.”

The Vasant Vihar outlet remains an outlier for now, continuing its 11 am – 3 am schedule, Galaxy Pizza shared in its Instagram post. However, with the national supply chain under immense pressure, diners are being advised to check Instagram handles or call ahead before visiting any favourite restaurant.

If you are planning a late-night pizza run, you may need to pivot. Galaxy Pizza has 'temporarily restricted restaurant timings to 1 pm – 12 midnight' at the following locations:

On March 11, local pizza chain Galaxy Pizza issued a public service announcement (PSA) that has become a bellwether for the hospitality industry. Citing a 'national gas supply crunch', the popular chain announced restricted operating hours for several of its major outlets.

Amid the conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel in West Asia, the shockwaves have reached far beyond the battlefield, landing squarely in the kitchens of India’s most popular eateries. For pizza lovers in Delhi-NCR, the geopolitical Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a headline — it’s the reason their dinner plans might be cut short. Also read | Dal makhni vs geopolitics: How Delhi restaurants are trying to adapt as LPG shortage looms amid Iran-US-Israel war

The geopolitical recipe for a shortage Why is a war in the Middle East affecting a wood-fired oven in Delhi and Gurgaon? The answer lies in India's energy dependence. India reportedly imports roughly 60 percent of its LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), with nearly 90 percent of those imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following recent escalations, shipping through this narrow waterway has been severely disrupted. On March 10, the Indian government invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising gas supply for households and hospitals, leaving commercial users like restaurants to navigate supply caps and a surging black market.

Impact and what to expect This energy squeeze means your dining experience is about to get more unpredictable and potentially more expensive. You should expect your favourite pizza spots to operate on 'marathon' shifts rather than 24/7 service, with many kitchens shutting down by midnight to conserve their limited fuel for peak hours.

Menus might look a little thinner, too, as chefs pivot away from gas-intensive slow-cooked items or high-heat oven dishes in favour of induction-friendly alternatives. Beyond just the timing, be prepared for longer wait times as kitchens operate with fewer active burners, and don't be surprised if 'out of stock' becomes a common refrain for gas-dependent delicacies.

While the immediate future of your Friday night pizza slice remains tied to the diplomatic efforts in the Persian Gulf, for now, the best ‘topping’ for your pizza might just be a bit of patience.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.