Everything Regena Cassandrra eats in a day: ‘Congee is a staple, rasam rice is comfort food’
In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Regena Cassandrra talks about what a day in her life looks like when it comes to diet and fitness.
Actor Regena Cassandrra admits she can never follow a routine, whether it's for a workout or for life in general. But given how her profession requires her to look a certain way, she’s lucky she likes to stay active, whether through yoga or lots of running. “I really do enjoy running early morning on the roads, though people advise me against it,” she tells Hindustan Times. But there’s one thing she follows a routine for – eating congee every day.
Regena Cassandra and her love for rice
“My everyday staple is always congee (savoury Asian rice porridge).Especially when I’m travelling because it helps with my gut,” says Regena, adding, “And I’m a really big rice person, so I have to have a little bit of rice daily. My comfort food is a nice bowl of daal rice or rasam rice or sambar sadam… you realise everything has rice in it.”
In fact, the actor believes in the comforting powers of rasam rice so much, she believes there’s nothing like it in the world. “You can live anywhere in the world, and if I give you a bowl of rasam rice, you will just be like, wow! And then if I give it to you with a piece of fish fry on the side, you’re just gonna love me for the rest of your life. Indian food, especially South Indian food, is my go-to,” she adds.
But Regena clarifies that she’s the kind who might crave anything, not just rice. “I don’t do Italian food often because I don’t gravitate towards it. But sometimes I might just crave a pesto pasta once a year. I have the ability to crave pesto chicken pasta from a certain place, or dosa. I can crave for anything,” she chatters away.
What Regena Cassandrra eats in a day
Regena was shooting in Ooty when she spoke to HT before catching a flight. Describing what she ate that day, the actor says, “In the morning, I had a five-egg white scramble and just chillies and salt. In the afternoon, I had congee with dry masala chicken. I was supposed to have dinner, but because I was to be on a flight by 8:30 PM, I really wouldn’t get any hot meals.”
So, instead, Regena went to the famous Moddy’s Bakery in Ooty and decided to make a meal of it. “I got myself some freshly made puffs, which I can crave for as well, you know? Well-made puffs that melt in your mouth despite the 20-layer pastry. So, I had one puff, a slice of carrot cake, half a slice of tea cake, and I was done with dinner because that was more of an indulgence,” she rattles off.
Regena would also like you to know that she doesn’t have any cheat days, in case you’re wondering after all this. “I just make sure I balance everything out. If I have a pizza, it’s going to be my only meal of the day. I do not add on top of that and overdo it,” she explains, rounding off.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.