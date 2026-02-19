Everything Regena Cassandrra eats in a day: ‘Congee is a staple, rasam rice is comfort food’

“My everyday staple is always congee (savoury Asian rice porridge).Especially when I’m travelling because it helps with my gut,” says Regena, adding, “And I’m a really big rice person, so I have to have a little bit of rice daily. My comfort food is a nice bowl of daal rice or rasam rice or sambar sadam… you realise everything has rice in it.”

Actor Regena Cassandrra admits she can never follow a routine, whether it's for a workout or for life in general. But given how her profession requires her to look a certain way, she’s lucky she likes to stay active, whether through yoga or lots of running. “I really do enjoy running early morning on the roads, though people advise me against it,” she tells Hindustan Times. But there’s one thing she follows a routine for – eating congee every day.

In fact, the actor believes in the comforting powers of rasam rice so much, she believes there’s nothing like it in the world. “You can live anywhere in the world, and if I give you a bowl of rasam rice, you will just be like, wow! And then if I give it to you with a piece of fish fry on the side, you’re just gonna love me for the rest of your life. Indian food, especially South Indian food, is my go-to,” she adds.

But Regena clarifies that she’s the kind who might crave anything, not just rice. “I don’t do Italian food often because I don’t gravitate towards it. But sometimes I might just crave a pesto pasta once a year. I have the ability to crave pesto chicken pasta from a certain place, or dosa. I can crave for anything,” she chatters away.