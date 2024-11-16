Frazzled due to stress? Study says it can alter your memories

Stress can do more than just affecting our mood and ruining the day. A recent study led by Dr. Sheena Josselyn and Dr. Paul Frankland, The Hospital for Sick Children states that stress can alter the way the brain stores and processes memories. For people with PTSD, it can have a harrowing effect. Stress alters the way the brain stores a distinct memory.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The researchers conducted the study by analysing the brains of mice. They discovered that stress releases endocannabinoids — chemicals that help in formation of specific, contextual memories. But when the brain is exposed to high amounts of stress, endocannabinoids can disturb the gatekeeping neurons, leading to large and generalised memories.

Dr. Sheena Josselyn, a senior scientist at SickKids and one of the leads of the study, in a media release, said that endocannabinoids act as gatekeeping for the brain. However, when exposed to high amounts of stress, the gatekeeping fails and generalised aversive and fearful memories are formed.

To put it simply, stress alters the way the brain stores a distinct memory, instead, it leads to a cascade of related fearful memories, which can act as triggers for every situation, even the ones that are minuscule in nature.

The study found a solution

The study was able to find a solution to the cascade of fearful memories induced by exposure to too much stress. The researchers found that by blocking the endocannabinoid receptors, the stress-induced expansion of generalised aversive memories could be reduced in mice. This can further offer promising avenues of treatment for people with PTSD.

Stress, memory and developing brain

The study found an interesting link between stress, memory and a developing brain. The study referred to previous studies of younger brains developing more generalised memories than adult brains. However, many biological processes and functions related to the complex actions of the brain are yet to be discovered, said Dr. Sheena Josselyn.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.