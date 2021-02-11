IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Gene variants increase risk of Addison's disease: Study
Representational Image(Pixabay)
Representational Image(Pixabay)
lifestyle

Gene variants increase risk of Addison's disease: Study

Addison's disease is a rare disease in which the immune system attacks the adrenal glands.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Solna, Sweden
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST

According to the largest genetic study to date on patients with Addison's disease --variants of nine genes increase the risk of developing Addison's disease, a rare disease in which the immune system attacks the adrenal glands. The findings help increase knowledge about what causes the disease. The study was conducted by researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, and Bergen University, Norway, and is published in the journal Nature Communications.

"By studying the single largest collection of samples from patients with Addison's disease, we've been able to carry out the first genetic study of the disease that spans the entire human genome," said Daniel Eriksson, doctor and researcher in the experimental endocrinology group at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet, who has led the study with doctoral student Maribel Aranda and docent Sophie Bensing at the Swedish Addison Registry.

"It shows that variants of nine genes, many of which are central to our immune system, induce a higher risk of developing the disease," added Eriksson. In Sweden, roughly one in 100,000 people develop Addison's disease every year. The disease is autoimmune, meaning the immune system attacks organs and tissues, in this case, the cortex of the adrenal glands, which secretes essential hormones such as cortisol and aldosterone. Given that disrupted production of these hormones can be fatal, a swift diagnosis is life-saving.

Why some people develop Addison's disease is unknown, and since the disease is rare, it has been difficult to conduct large-scale genetic studies. For the current study, the researchers recruited a large number of patients from the Swedish and Norwegian Addison registries. DNA was isolated from more than 1,200 people with autoimmune Addison's disease and more than 4,000 healthy geographically matched individuals as the control group. They then analysed almost 7 million gene variants and found several that were significantly more common in people with Addison's disease.

Several of these variants have previously been associated with autoimmune diseases, but in one gene, the so-called AIRE gene, these variants could be specifically linked to Addison's disease. The AIRE gene is essential to the ability of T cells, an important type of blood cell in the immune system, to learn to tolerate endogenous proteins.

Compared with healthy controls, the AIRE gene, in people with Addison's disease, more often produces an AIRE protein with an additional cysteine, an amino acid that can affect the protein's function, structure, and ability to bind zinc ions.

"Many autoimmune diseases have several features in common when it comes to genetic predispositions that govern the function of the immune system, but in this study we also identified distinctive genetic associations that are unique to Addison's disease," Eriksson said. "This is a step forward in our understanding of its pathogenesis," concluded Eriksson.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Arthritis drug tocilizumab effective in reducing Covid-19 deaths: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The drug was found to have reduced the relative risk of death by 14 per cent and reduced the time spent in hospital by five days, when used for patients on oxygen and in addition to the corticosteroid dexamethasone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how reduced physical activity is linked to Covid-19 induced depression

ANI, Pennsylvania, Us
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A study found that 61% of surveyed university students were at risk of clinical depression, a value twice the rate prior to the pandemic. This rise in depression came alongside dramatic shifts in lifestyle habits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coughing crime? Danish court hears appeal against pandemic-linked conviction

Reuters, Copenhagen, Denmark
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Similar incidents of coughing directed at police were reported in Denmark last year, in part a reflection of simmering public discontent in some quarters against the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Pixabay)
Representational Image(Pixabay)
lifestyle

Gene variants increase risk of Addison's disease: Study

ANI, Solna, Sweden
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Addison's disease is a rare disease in which the immune system attacks the adrenal glands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears 1.12 lakh D&G pyjamas for virtual promotions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:13 PM IST
While Priyanka did opt for pyjamas to attend the 'work from home' call, like one can anticipate from the desi girl, she donned on the most exquisite and possibly expensive pyjama set there can be.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's Day and Covid wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:05 PM IST
At a time when someone is sending you an 'I love you' card, someone is sending an 'I loved you' card.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red Velvet Waffle Cookie(Inspired By Charm)
Red Velvet Waffle Cookie(Inspired By Charm)
recipe

Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Valentine's Week 2021: If you're in the mood for a snack that will last you well after the charms of Valentine's Day are over, then the following recipe for this decadent, lush and easy to make Red Velvet Waffle Cookie is the perfect creation to add a bit of fun and colour to your V-day celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deconstructed Banoffee Pie(Granny Mouse Country House)
Deconstructed Banoffee Pie(Granny Mouse Country House)
recipe

Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Valentine's Week: If low-key celebrations are something you are after this Valentine's Day, then this deconstructed Banoffee Pie recipe is the perfect end to sweeten your Valentine's night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new law replaces the EU’s full suspension of the “use-it-or-lose-it” slot rule to help airlines as border closures and lockdown restrictions wiped out travel.(Pixabay)
The new law replaces the EU’s full suspension of the “use-it-or-lose-it” slot rule to help airlines as border closures and lockdown restrictions wiped out travel.(Pixabay)
travel

Airlines to get extended EU relief on us of airport slots

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:26 PM IST
The European Union prolonged pandemic-induced regulatory relief for airlines, only partially reimposing a requirement that they use their airport slots when a 12-month waiver ends next month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
relationships

Global meet on gender equality gets underway in Kerala

PTI, Kozhikode, Kerala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The International Conference on Gender Equality got underway here on Thursday with Kerala Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister K K Shailaja emphasising the need to promote social entrepreneurship in a big way for the uplift of marginalised sections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To combat obesity, governments, marketers, and consumer welfare organizations often encourage consumers to make food choices more rationally.(Pixabay)
To combat obesity, governments, marketers, and consumer welfare organizations often encourage consumers to make food choices more rationally.(Pixabay)
health

Study suggests why portraying humans as healthy machines can backfire

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Researchers from the University of Amsterdam and Stanford University published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that explores how human-as-machine representations affect consumers--specifically their eating behavior and health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Sethi was conferred with honorary doctorate, Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa by Chitkara University. (Photo: HTCS/RaajeshKashyap)
Sunil Sethi was conferred with honorary doctorate, Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa by Chitkara University. (Photo: HTCS/RaajeshKashyap)
fashion

Sunil Sethi conferred with honorary doctorate for design and fashion

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The beacon for fashion entrepreneurship receives Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) from Chitkara University
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ira Khan(Instagram)
Ira Khan(Instagram)
relationships

Ira Khan opens up about battling depression, Shonali Bose applauds her honesty

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:15 PM IST
In a recent post, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan shared how she was battling depression during her cousin's wedding, and The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose couldn't help but applaud Ira for her honesty and courage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research shows that children who experience certain behavioural challenges, like hyperactivity and anxiety, are more likely to go on to develop poor mental health in adolescence, such as emotional difficulties.(Pixabay)
The research shows that children who experience certain behavioural challenges, like hyperactivity and anxiety, are more likely to go on to develop poor mental health in adolescence, such as emotional difficulties.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Early behavioural problems predict adolescent mental health difficulties

ANI, Cambridge [england]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:21 PM IST
A substantial proportion of adolescent mental health and behavioural difficulties can be predicted years before they arise, a new study indicates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP