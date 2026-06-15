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Gluten-free Cabbage Chicken Momo Recipe At Home, Try This 36g Protein-Rich Keto-Friendly Dish For Weight Management

Ditch the carbs with these keto-friendly cabbage chicken momos! Packed with 36g of protein and wrapped in fresh cabbage, they're the perfect healthy snack.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 11:24 am IST
By Saborni Saha
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Keto-friendly momo is not at all a myth. How about trying these momos at home? These pan-fried cabbage chicken momos are ideal for those who are weight-conscious and don't want to give up on their taste buds. Be it for a busy day snacking or a simple dinner, juicy and delicious cabbage chicken momo are easy to make. This dish adds around 36g of protein from a plate of momo and keeps you satiated for a longer time.

Cabbage Chicken Momo Recipe(Adobe Stock)

The best part is removing the traditional maida coating and using blanched cabbage leaves as the wrapper. These high-protein dumplings can also be a perfect choice for a post-workout meal. Chicken is one of the most preferred sources of protein that helps in weight management, supports bone health, and aids muscle repair. A raw skinless chicken breast contains approximately 120 calories and total 26g protein.

Also, the lean protein in chicken has amino acid tryptophan in it. Amino acids help build muscle tissue and maintain bone density. Studies state that consuming chicken strengthens muscles and bones, reducing the risk of injuries. Amino acids also give way to improved levels of serotonin in human brains. The amount of tryptophan is not too high in lean protein to make you feel happier instantly. However, studies show that pairing it with the right factors may contribute to a better mood.

This comprehensive nutritional breakdown details the exact macronutrients, vitamins, and minerals found in a single serving of these healthy momos. By substituting traditional flour dough with fresh cabbage leaves, this dish delivers an exceptionally high-protein, low-carb profile perfect for clean eating.

Nutrient ElementAmount per Serving
Protein36 g
Carbohydrates6 g
Fat7 g
Vitamin C32 mg
Vitamin K58 mcg
Vitamin B60.5 mg
Sodium (Mineral)450 mg
Potassium (Mineral)380 mg
Phosphorus (Mineral)240 mg
Iron (Mineral)1.2 mg
Calcium (Mineral)35 mg

Cabbage chicken momo is one of the most delicious options to choose without upsetting your regular diet. So, when looking for a protein-rich dish that suits your budget, fills the stomach and doesn’t ask you to give up on taste, these keto-friendly momos can be your go-to.

FAQs

1. Can I use red cabbage for this momo recipe?Yes. You can use red cabbage for this cabbage chicken momo recipe.

2. What can be used instead of chicken for the filling when looking for a vegetarian option?You can use minced soy beans for this momo recipe instead of chicken.

3. Can I add some cornstarch to this cabbage chicken momo recipe?

If you are not on a strict keto diet, you can add cornstarch to the chicken filling to hold the consistency.

 
health healthy food healthy recipes weight loss diet protein
Explore Lifestyle stories on Fashion,Health, Relationships, Festivals, Travel, recipe Fitness and Happy Eid 2026 Wishes. Get expert tips, trending updates, and practical ideas to improve your daily routine on Hindustan Times.
Explore Lifestyle stories on Fashion,Health, Relationships, Festivals, Travel, recipe Fitness and Happy Eid 2026 Wishes. Get expert tips, trending updates, and practical ideas to improve your daily routine on Hindustan Times.
Home / Lifestyle / Gluten-free Cabbage Chicken Momo Recipe At Home, Try This 36g Protein-Rich Keto-Friendly Dish For Weight Management
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