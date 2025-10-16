Halle Berry at 59 rocks golden bikini during beach holiday: Know her secret to flat belly, toned body

Halle Berry, 59, is slaying her vacation in a golden bikini, showcasing her toned physique. On October 15, the Hollywood actor shared photos from her beach getaway on X, and wrote "This is 59.” Also read | When Bipasha Basu revealed fitness secrets for her toned body: 'My favourite is going to gym for weight training' Halle Berry's workout routine focuses on weight training with heavier weights and increased frequency. (X/ Halle Berry)

Halle Berry's fitness journey is inspiring

Halle's dedication to fitness is evident in her workout routine, which focuses on weight training to build muscle mass and improve overall health. Halle often shares her experiences in interviews. At her age, Halle Berry is prioritising strength training to maintain muscle and boost metabolism. In a March 12 episode of The Tamsen Show podcast, the Hollywood actor discussed her diet and workout routine.

Halle Berry shared this holiday photo on X on October 15. (X/ Halle Berry)

Halle Berry's diet and fitness secrets

Sharing how her workout routine has evolved with age, Halle said, "I have to do things differently. I used to do a lot of cardio – right now, I do no cardio. I'm trying to put muscle mass on, so I do lift weights now, and I never used to lift weights before. I only did my own body weight with cardio – cycling and running. Now, I just do pretty much what I find boring, but it's necessary for this stage of life – just heavier weights than I've ever lifted and I do it probably two days more a week than I used to. I never wanted to get muscles. I wanted to just stay healthy. I was doing it to manage my diabetes. But I didn't want to be muscly, and now I'm lifting heavy weights, and I'm still not getting muscly. I'm just like holding on to the muscle I have and that's important at this age.”

Previously, Halle said she followed keto diet, but now she has incorporated carbs into her meals. "I also eat differently now. I used to be on keto because that's how I manage my diabetes; and now I've learned at this stage in life that I need little carbs. I need that for energy because my energy levels are different, and I manage my sugar by cutting out other things. But there are little adjustments that I've had to make along the way as I've really understood what's happening in my body," she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.