10 skills to help you stay mentally alert as you age: Take a morning walk, stay active, eat healthy, limit drinking

It’s natural for all of us to have been through the ‘forgetfulness’ phase on more than one occasion. Maybe you have gone into a room and can’t recollect why, or fail to recall a familiar place or name in the course of a conversation. Memory lapses occur at any age. And the most common answer to a senior citizen’s goal on ageing is to remain mentally active. Social, financial or physical control is worthless in the absence of intact mental health. Also read | Poor sleep can age your brain by 3 years, study reveals Engage in mentally stimulating activities, such as staying active. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Signs that indicate age is upon us

When we age our brain shrinks. As the brain loses volume, some nerve cells lose their connection. Mild cognitive decline is experienced by elderly people who may experience memory lapses more often. This is known as ‘normal cognitive ageing’ and does not impinge on our quality of life. Genes, lifestyle choices and environmental factors are also responsible for the state of our mental health in old age.

According to neurologist Dr Srinivas Rao, “These signs indicate age is upon us, and are not essentially an indication of dementia. When major memory loss occurs among older people, aging is not the factor but it can be attributed to organic disorders, brain damage, or neurological ailment.”

Take a morning walk or soak in the sunlight, when you can.(Unsplash)

What you can do to support your brain health

Here are some skills to keep us mentally alert as we age:

Physical fitness is of utmost importance at any age, especially in the autumn year of our lives. Dementia is a result of high Blood Pressure. Staying on the go helps the blood flow to the brain and reduces the risk of high BP. Follow a healthy diet. Practice mindful eating habits. Avoid rich, processed and sugary foods to keep away from cholesterol build-up. Nutrients advised for brain health are antioxidants, vitamins and flavonoids. Brain-boosting foods are broccoli, avocado, oily fish, dark chocolate, berries and nuts. Vitamin B12 is vital to control brain shrinkage. As this vitamin is mainly found in fish, meat, eggs, and dairy products, vegetarians whose staple food is derived from plants, may need to take B12 supplements. Take a morning walk and soak in the sunlight. Vitamin D is created by the action of UV light on the skin. Vitamin D’s beneficial properties extend beyond bones. It protects the brain. If in the habit of smoking and drinking, crossing 50’s is the time to stop smoking and limit drinking and 60’s to quit them completely. Both these habits can affect the cognitive functions. Stimulate your brain with puzzles like crossword, sudoku, card games, reading and learning new skills. Be curious to learn more as this will keep your mind alert. Teaching or imparting your skills to, and interactions with young adults can help keep you informed and mentally active. Take up the passions which you couldn’t in your younger years due to family and other responsibilities. For instance, indulge in hobbies like gardening, painting, art, music, dance - anything that gives you happiness and keeps you occupied. Learn a new language as bilingualism also contributes to better memory. Meditation is one of the best ways to keep a calm mind in a healthy body. It helps slow your breathing, and reduces stress and anxiety. Last but not the least, understand how medicines can affect the brain. Certain medications can cause drowsiness, hallucinations, memory loss and confusion. Consult your mental health provider before taking medicines for physical ailments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.