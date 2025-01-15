Is your lifestyle speeding up cognitive decline? From screen time to stress, know the effects of negative habits

The way we choose to live our life shapes and influences the way our brain functions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Virajrao Kore, Consultant Geriatrician, at Ruby Hall Clinic Pune said, “The brain, often described as the control center of the body, is an intricate, ever-evolving organ. It adapts and learns throughout life, but its health can deteriorate rapidly if exposed to certain detrimental habits.” Also read | The MIND diet can boost brain health: Study explains it’s benefits for the elderly The doctor noted down the negative habits that can affect the functioning of the brain and also lead to cognitive decline. (Unsplash)

The expert further noted down the negative habits that can affect the functioning of the brain and also lead to cognitive decline.

Sleeplessness:

Sleeplessness.(Unsplash)

Sleep is when the brain repairs itself and consolidates memories. Chronic sleeplessness disrupts these processes, leading to memory problems, reduced cognitive function, and increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

Stress:

Excessive stress.(Unsplash)

Persistent stress floods the brain with cortisol, impairing memory and shrinking the hippocampus, the area responsible for learning and emotions. Also read | Time to learn a new language? Study says being bilingual slows down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease

Social isolation:

Social isolation.(Unsplash)

Humans are social beings, and isolation can lead to loneliness, depression, and even cognitive decline. Lack of interaction deprives the brain of stimulation needed for growth and adaptability.

Smoking:

Smoking cigarettes.(Unsplash)

Smoking restricts blood flow to the brain, damages neurons, and significantly increases the risk of stroke and dementia. Replace cigarettes with healthier habits like chewing sugar-free gum or exercise.

Excessive screen time:

Excessive screen time.(Unsplash)

Prolonged screen exposure strains the brain, disrupts sleep cycles, and encourages a sedentary lifestyle, all of which impact cognitive health. Also read | Annoyed with your sibling? Study says they keep you on your toes to lessen chances of cognitive decline in old age

Sugars:

High sugar consumption.(Unsplash)

High sugar consumption triggers inflammation, disrupts insulin regulation, and impairs brain signaling, leading to memory issues and cognitive decline.

Sedentary lifestyle:

Sedentary lifestyle.(Unsplash)

Lack of physical activity reduces blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain, hindering its ability to create new neural connections.

Excessive alcohol consumption:

Excessive alcohol consumption.(Unsplash)

Excessive alcohol damages neurons and disrupts communication between brain cells, leading to memory lapses and long-term cognitive impairment.

Standard American diet:

Unhealthy diet.(Unsplash)

A diet high in processed foods, unhealthy fats, and sugars leads to obesity, inflammation, and poor brain health.

Substance abuse:

Substance abuse.(Unsplash)

Recreational drug use severely affects brain structure and function, leading to long-term cognitive and emotional impairments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.