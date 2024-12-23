Annoyed with your sibling? Study says they keep you on your toes to lessen chances of cognitive decline in old age

Siblings are the best example of ‘frenemies.' In one moment, they are squabbling over the TV remote, and in the next, they're taking the fall for each other in front of their parents. Now, a study published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series B revealed the underlying cognitive value of a strong sibling relationship. It found that positive and close sibling relationships in childhood, as well as close contact in adulthood, help maintain cognitive abilities in old age. No wonder only our siblings can keep us on our toes, all the way into old age. Sibling bond is a true blessing. (Shutterstock)

Types of childhood sibling interactions

The researchers categorized childhood sibling interactions into two types—positive and negative. Positive childhood interactions involve supporting, hugging, helping, and other such healthy behaviours that promote better cognitive health in older age. Siblings who had positive childhood interactions are more likely to keep in touch and remain close in adulthood.

The researchers also elaborated on the other type—negative sibling interactions, which consist of constant arguments, aggression or conflicts. Interestingly, these negative interactions do not significantly shape relationship dynamics when the children grow up into adults. Instead of negative childhood interactions, dysfunctional family environments were found to ruin sibling bonds.

Adult sibling relationships, as per the study, had two main parameters: emotional closeness and contact frequency. Rather than negative childhood experiences, toxic family environments marked by abuse, neglect, and violence alienated siblings and reduced their closeness, making them less likely to stay in touch when they grew up.

Sibling bonds and cognitive health in old age

The researchers emphasized that any kind of positive social relationship alleviates stress, enhances mental processes, and promotes overall mental wellbeing. A sibling bond is one such relationship, whether through pulling each other’s legs or lending a shoulder during tough times, it supports mental wellbeing like no other.

The frequency of adult sibling contact was a crucial factor in supporting cognitive health. Regular sibling interactions in adulthood through visits or calls provided much-needed mental stimulation and emotional support, helping protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Sibling contact in adulthood is not solely determined by how they behaved with each other in childhood as dysfunctional family dynamics too factor in.

According to the findings, if they had a cordial and positive relationship, they were more likely to maintain a close bond. However, a negative relationship during childhood does not necessarily mean they will part ways as adults. In fact, a toxic family environment has a much greater impact on sibling bonds, often resulting in less contact or estrangement in adulthood. Adverse childhood experiences emerged as a significant barrier to sibling connection in adulthood, inevitably costing their cognitive health as they lose one of the closest, lifelong relationships.

