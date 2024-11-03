Bhai Dooj 2024: 5 delicious last-minute recipes to surprise your siblings
Bhai Dooj 2024: Bring a smile to your sibling's face by making these recipes for them. From savoury to sweet, this list has it all.
Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the bond between brother and sister. On this auspicious occasion, brothers and sisters exchange gifts and shower each other with love. Well, why not surprise them with some delectable dishes? Whether your sibling has a sweet tooth or a high tolerance for spices, here are some recipes you need to make for your sibling.
ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2024: Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, Bhratri Dwitiya today; find puja time, rituals, story
Potato Popcorn
Ingredients
- Potatoes
- All-purpose flour
- Red chilli powder
- Turmeric powder
- Garam masala
Method
- Take 2 large potatoes and boil them till they become soft. Then, in a mixing bowl, Mash the potatoes well.
- In the same bowl, next add ½ cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, ½ garam masala, and salt to taste.
- From the mixture, make small balls.
- You can choose to cook them by deep-frying or go for air-frying the potato balls.
- Serve them the sauce of your choice. You can also season with oregano.
ALSO READ: Happy Bhai Dooj wishes: Top 30 images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to share with your sibling
Egg roll
Ingredients
- Sugar
- Salt
- Oil
- Red onion
- Cucumber
- Green chilli
- Coriander leaves
- Eggs
- Chaat masala
- Fresh lemon juice
Method
- Start by making the dough. Take a mixing bowl. Add 2 and ½ cups of all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt. Mix thoroughly. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and start to knead the ingredients together. Pour warm water slowly to let the ingredients slowly shape into a soft dough. Keep the dough aside, and with a cloth, cover it, letting it rest for a good 30 minutes.
- Next, to make the filling, prepare the veggies. Slice 1 big red onion and 1 cucumber. Put them in a big mixing bowl. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice and thinly chopped green chillies. Throw in some coriander leaves as well for a refreshing taste.
- For the next step, take out the dough prepared earlier. Make small balls and roll them out into a thin sheet. Place it on a pan at medium heat with heated oil. Press and rotate the paratha and cook on both sides. Make sure it's well cooked.
- Crack an egg and whisk it in a bowl. Add salt for taste. Pour the whisked egg onto the cooked paratha. Let it cook for some time, and gently flip it.
- After it has been cooked, arrange the onion, cucumber, coriander, and green chillies onto the egg side of the paratha. Add chaat masala and ketchup. Wrap the bottom of the paratha coll with paper, ensuring it's properly sealed, and the veggies won’t fall out.
ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2024: Last-minute gifting guide for brothers; these presents will make your sister smile
Kalakand
Ingredients
- 1 can of condensed milk
- Crushed Paneer
- ½ tsp cardamom powder,
- Chopped nuts
- Rose water or kewra water (optional)
Method
- Grease a small tray and align a parchment paper in it. Set aside.
- In a heavy-bottomed non-stick pan, add condensed milk and paneer. Mix well and combine everything well. On medium heat, stirring continuously.
- The mixture in the pan will develop a thin consistency soon. But keep stirring until the consistency thickens.
- Turn down the heat and keep stirring until it has become thick. Keep stirring for about 8-9 minutes.
- Be mindful to not overcook; the mixture needs to be moist and juicy, not completely dry.
- As the mixture begins to leave the sides of the pan but is still juicy, pour it into the greased tray onto the parchment paper.
- Sprinkle nuts and, with the help of a spatula, make the mixture even across the tray.
- Refrigerate the kalakand for at least 2 hours until it sets into a soft, crumbly cake. Cut into your desired shapes. Make sure to remove the kalakand at least 30-60 minutes before serving. Kalakand is a perfect dessert recipe.
Mug cake
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 4 tbsp crushed sugar (or granulated sugar)
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1/8 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 3 tbsp milk
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp chocolate chips
Method
- In a microwavable cup, add flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.
- Then pour milk and melted butter, and stir well. Make sure the consistency is smooth and creamy.
- Add choco chips, then microwave for a minute. Use additional sugar icing or whipped cream when you serve.
Aloo chaat
Ingredients
- 2 large potatoes cubed
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp ginger or garlic chopped
- 1 green chilli chopped
- ½ tsp cumin powder
- ⅛ tsp salt
- ½ tsp chaat masala powder
- ¼ to ½ tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tbsp coriander leaves
- 2 to 4 tablespoons nylon sev
- 2 tbsp pomegranate
- ½ to ¾ tsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp green chutney
- ¼ to ½ cup coriander leaves
- 4 to 6 mint leaves
- 1 garlic clove
- ⅛ inch ginger
- ¼ teaspoon salt or as needed
Method
- Wash potatoes and peel them. Cut them into cubes. Then boil the potatoes.
- Then, add oil, ginger, and garlic to a heated pan.
- Next, add the boiled, cubed potatoes. Saute till they become golden brown.
- To make the aloo chat, add red chilli powder, chaat masala powder, salt, and cumin powder to the fried potatoes. Mix well till the masala is evenly spread.
- Serve with green chutney and tamarind chutney. Use lemon juice or coriander for garnish.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE
Copy