Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: 30+ best wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, Facebook status to share with your sibling

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: The special bond shared between a brother and a sister is meant to be celebrated every day. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the last day of Diwali, when the sister paints a tilak or a vermillion mark on the forehead of the brother. According to the legends, the tilak protects the brother from all kinds of mishap and challenges in life. In return, the brother promises to protect the sister. Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 3.(Unsplash)

Bhai Dooj is the celebration of unconditional love shared between siblings. On this day, the siblings shower each other with love and a lot of gifts. As we prepare to celebrate the special day on November 3, scroll down to check wishes, messages and images that you can share with your sibling and let them know how much they mean to you.

Happy Bhai Dooj to you and your family.(Canva)

Happy Bhai Dooj wishes to share

Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in the world. I couldn’t have asked for more!

Dear little sister, may this Bhai Dooj strengthen the bond we have and the love we share.

No matter how far I am from you, just know your brother is always there to protect you from whatever life throws at you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj to the best sister one can ever gave. Thank you for always having my back.

From protecting me from parent’s scoldings to letting me cry on your shoulder when life was unfair, you are the best sibling one can have. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj, today and every other day to the best present that my parents ever gave me – my little sister!

May this Bhai Dooj be a reminder to us that the love we share will only strengthen with time and no matter what life brings to us, we will always have each other.

Happy Bhai Dooj, from me and mine, to you and yours. Have a great day!

You deserve all the blessings in the world. I pray that all your wishes come true. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj to the best sibling in the world!(Canva)

With sweet memories and cherishes moments, this Bhai Dooj, let’s create more memories for a lifetime.

This Bhai Dooj, I pray for your safety, prosperity and your flight to your dreams.

This Bhai Dooj, I am sending you lots of wishes and blessings to drive away all kinds of challenges from your walk of life.

Cheers to the amazing bond we share. I pray that the love we have only gets stronger with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj to you and your family. May your life be always filled with love, light and prosperity.

This Bhai Dooj, sending you good thoughts, warm wishes and lots of blessings. Have a great day ahead.

Your support means the world to me, and I pray that you achieve all that you wish for. Have a great day.

You have been the wind beneath my wings and my guiding star. Happy Bhai Dooj!

This Bhai Dooj, shower your sibling with a lot of love.(Canva)

Thank you for being my confidante, my guide and my biggest support. You mean the world to me. Happy Bhai Dooj!

You have always protected me from every challenge in life. I wish you a world of happiness and hope. Happy Bhai Dooj to you!

Dear little brother, I may not say it always, but you are the best thing that ever happened to me. Have a great day.

Happy Bhai Dooj to the best sibling in the world. You have been my guiding star and my best friend.

Happy Bhai Dooj to my first best friend and the one who never gave up on me.

This Bhai Dooj, I wish that all your hard work converts to success and you touch the sky!

Dear little sister, I wish that I your dreams come true and all your dedication turns to success. Have a great day.

You are my first best friend and I wouldn’t ever have it any other way. Happy Bhai Dooj!

With you around, my childhood has been beautiful and my life has been colourful. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Let your sibling know how much they mean to you!(Canva)

We may fight and quarrel, but at the end of the day I know you have my back always. Thank you, little brother!

This Bhai Dooj, I want you to know how much you mean to me, and that I love you so much!

My heart swells with pride every time I see you achieve your dreams. May you fly higher and make us proud. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Thank you for always looking out for me, protecting me and being my biggest cheerleader. Without you, I couldn’t have come this far.

You are my biggest support, first best friend and my loudest cheerleader. Thank you for everything. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj to everyone! Have a great day and don’t forget to squish your brother or sister with lots of love and hugs.