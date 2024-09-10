15 crore Indian adults fail to meet WHO guidelines on physical activity; women are most affected: Survey

Physical activity and regular movement come with many health benefits – however, in spite of knowing that, Indians are leading an inactive lifestyle. According to Dalberg’s State of Sports and Physical Activity (SAPA) report, 155 million Indian adults and 45 million adolescents failed to meet the WHO guidelines of having an active lifestyle. The survey results are alarming and brings attention to the absence of focus in sports and exercises that Indians have. According to Dalberg’s State of Sports and Physical Activity (SAPA) report, 155 million Indian adults and 45 million adolescents failed to meet the WHO guidelines of having an active lifestyle. (Unsplash)

India’s shocking inactive state

The survey demonstrates that India needs to push a lot harder to become an active nation. It further stated that even if some people engage in physical activities, they are not too diverse in their movements. The report added that most people, outside their work and daily chores, engage in walking – while, walking has its benefits, it is not enough to have a healthy body. Around 10 percent of adults engage in sports and are not regular. While 66 percent of adolescents engage in sports regularly, their choices are not diverse.

The prominent gender-divide

The study further added that gender-divide is very alarming in sports and physical activity. In average, girls and women spend fewer hours than boys and men in physical activity. This gender-divide is worse in the urban landscape where a third of girls and women do not meet the WHO guidelines. There are certain factors at play here – from lack of infrastructure to safety, to misconceptions such as physical activity being harmful during menstruation and pregnancy.

How sports and physical activity can contribute to India’s overall development?

Physical inactivity contributes to low worker productivity, low education attainment and health-related ailments. With the right kind of physical activity, India can have better societal and national outcomes. According to the survey, if the entire population of the country is active by 2047, India’s GDP can increase by over INR 15 trillion. It can also help in preventing 110 million adult cases of NCDs, lead to 30,000 fewer suicides and save INR 30 trillion in healthcare costs, usually spent in treating health conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health issues. With the population inculcating physical activity in their daily routine by 2047, the gender-divide can be diminished as well, and INR 4.5 trillion of annual expenditure can be mobilised into sports, states the survey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.