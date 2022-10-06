4 seated asanas to find stability and ease body, mind and spirit

Sitting asanas can be calming and meditative as well as physically beneficial in a variety of ways. Use modifications as necessary while respecting your body's restrictions to help relax and find stability and ease in body, mind, and soul. With the use of props as needed to promote safe alignment, seating postures are suitable for practitioners of all levels. You can perform them to loosen up at the start of a yoga session, but you'll likely be able to go deeper if you return to them later on in your practice after you've worked up some heat with standing poses. (Also read: Yoga for insomnia: Add these 5 asanas to your exercise routine if you are struggling with sleep )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mindful Coach and Yoga Teacher, Yely Rivas Staley suggested four seated asanas to find stability and ease in body, mind and spirit on her Instagram post.

Siddhasana

Siddhasana (istockphoto)

The tradition behind this seated pose is that it was created to prepare the body for this meditative pose. With a neutral spine and engaged abdominal muscles, this pose should be steady and comfortable; if not, try other variations like Sukhasana or "ease pose" where the legs cross at the shins. Sit on a prop to elevate the hips and gain support. The back muscles and abdominal muscles are engaged, while muscles on the outside of the hips are stretched. Though it may feel easy, it can sometimes be a challenge to maintain a neutral spine and pelvis while using muscles in ways the body is not accustomed to.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ardha Matsyendrasana

Ardha Matsyendrasana (istockphoto)

Small muscles along the spine will be activated and digestion will be stimulated by this seated twist. By practising twists mindfully in yoga, you can prevent injuries from twists you do every day. Respect your spine's boundaries if you have spinal disk issues or osteoporosis. As you rotate your spine, your back muscles and abdominal muscles contract and stretch dynamically. As the legs and hips rotate outward, the buttocks are stretched. The lowered arm presses down to help lengthen the spine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baddha Konasana

Baddha Konasana (istockphoto)

Bound angle pose opens hips and stretches groins. This version of the pose helps develop ankle flexibility and awareness, which is helpful in balancing poses. The inner thighs are stretched, particularly in the groin area. If you can reach, opening your feet like a book also has the benefit of stretching the ankle muscles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana

Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana (istockphoto)

With this seated lateral side stretch, you can mobilize your spine in a way that you don't usually do in everyday life. This pose benefits your intervertebral discs, nervous system, and fascia due to its novel movement. Bending deeply to the side stretches and strengthens muscles along the spine. When you reach your arms over your head, you engage your shoulder muscles, and you stretch the thigh muscles on both sides in different ways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter