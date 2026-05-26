47-year-old single mom reveals 10 'boring' diet, workout, beauty secrets behind her glow: 'No ice baths, crazy detoxes'

In an era of extreme wellness 'hacks' and expensive biohacking trends, chef and dietitian Raakhi Ganerriwal – a 'single mom of two adults' – is advocating a return to the basics. Taking to Instagram on May 21, the 47-year-old shared that her youthful appearance and vitality aren't the result of 'ice baths or crazy detoxes', but rather a commitment to simple, daily discipline. Also read | 43-year-old unmarried Indian woman living alone gets honest about being single by choice: 'In love with my freedom'

Here is the blueprint for Raakhi Ganerriwal 'boring' but effective routine. (Instagram/ Raakhi Ganerriwal)

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"I am 47. No ice baths. No crazy detoxes. Just 10 boring things I do every single day... at this stage of life, I care more about consistency than extreme wellness trends. Boring habits repeated daily will always beat intense routines done for 10 days," she shared.

The power of movement

Raakhi swears by an active lifestyle. She tracks 10,000+ steps daily, incorporating them into 'calls, chores, client sessions, and pacing while thinking'. Her movement strategy includes a commitment to one hour of morning mobility and stretching, even on busy days, noting that her 'body genuinely feels stiffer' when it's skipped. She also utilises 'exercise snacks' like bodyweight squats and calf raises throughout the day, noting that 'small movement breaks add up more than people think'.

Digital detox and nervous system health

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{{^usCountry}} One of the more striking aspects of Raakhi's routine is her strict boundary with technology. She avoids her phone for the first three hours of the day and the final hour before sleep. "My nervous system feels very different because of this," she shares, adding that she utilises somatic and bed movement at night to 'unwind, regulate stress and sleep better'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the more striking aspects of Raakhi's routine is her strict boundary with technology. She avoids her phone for the first three hours of the day and the final hour before sleep. "My nervous system feels very different because of this," she shares, adding that she utilises somatic and bed movement at night to 'unwind, regulate stress and sleep better'. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nutrition and internal wellness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nutrition and internal wellness {{/usCountry}}

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Raakhi’s nutritional strategy is built on a foundation of metabolic stability and high protein intake. She begins her morning with a specific combination of lemon water, coconut oil, and a seed cycling routine, which she claims helps her 'feel more stable with energy, cravings and blood sugar through the day'. Prioritising muscle maintenance and satiety, she aims for 110–120 gram of protein daily, typically consuming protein powder within an hour of waking before spacing out other sources like eggs, paneer, tofu, and Greek yoghurt.

Hydration and whole foods play an equally vital role in her 'unsexy' internal wellness plan. She consumes 3 litres of water daily, stating it supports her focus and recovery far more than people realise. When it comes to micronutrients, Raakhi is adamant about their form, insisting on two whole fruits daily rather than juice, smoothies, or detox drinks. To round out her internal health, she performs daily abdominal massages and lymphatic drainage, rituals she admits are repetitive but essential for managing bloating and overall body function.

The secret of longevity

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By stripping away the 'noise' of the modern wellness industry, Raakhi’s message remains clear: longevity is found in the mundane. As she puts it: "Consistency matters more than perfection." She concludes that the most effective health routines are often the ones you can actually stick to.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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