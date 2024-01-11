5 Ayurveda tips to boost immunity amid Covid JN.1 spread

Amid the recent surge in Covid cases and JN.1 sub-variant becoming a dominant strain in India, it's important to follow precautions and adopt healthy nutrition practices for avoiding infection and staying healthy. The ancient practice of Ayurveda with its holistic approach aids in prevention of seasonal as well as chronic diseases. Covid JN.1 symptoms that are being commonly reported are fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, body ache and fatigue. An Ayurveda expert in an interaction suggests focussing on balanced diet and taking herbs like tulsi, ashwagandha and turmeric to boost immunity. (Also read | Covid JN.1 variant: Common symptoms and key differences from other Omicron variants) As the virus evolves and new variants, like Covid JN.1, emerge, it becomes increasingly crucial to understand the ongoing risks and adopt measures to protect ourselves and our communities(Freepik)

"The Covid-19 pandemic brings back haunted memories that year 2019 had in store for us. It has thrust the world into an unparalleled and transformative period, reshaping the fabric of societies, economies, and daily lives on a global scale. From unprecedented strains on healthcare systems to seismic shifts in economic landscapes, the pandemic has left an indelible mark. As the virus evolves and new variants, like Covid JN.1, emerge, it becomes increasingly crucial to understand the ongoing risks and adopt measures to protect ourselves and our communities," says Dr Shaishav Pandey, Ayurveda expert, Ayurvedant.

"While it has high rates of transmissibility, Covid JN.1 does not seem to be much more virulent in terms of severity of symptoms. But the severity may also depend on underlying conditions and the overall health of the person who's infection. This could be their health conditions like diabetes, cholesterol, stress and autoimmune diseases, cancer etc. If you had Covid and you had a severe infection due to which your lungs are scarred, this can allow the new variant to further damage the lungs which makes it difficult for the body to recover and help the body to breathe easily," said Dr Pavithra Venkatagopalan, a microbiologist, coronavirus expert, and Covid Awareness Specialist, Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen.

AYURVEDA TIPS TO BOOST IMMUNITY AGAINST COVID JN.1

Ayurveda, with its ancient wisdom, offers valuable insights and practices to enhance immunity. Here are 5 Ayurvedic tips to boost immunity during these challenging times as suggested by Dr Pandey:

1. Incorporate immune-boosting herbs

Ayurveda suggests the use of immune-boosting herbs such as tulsi, ashwagandha, and turmeric. These herbs have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can support the body’s defense mechanisms. Consider incorporating them into your diet through teas, supplements, or as spice in cooking.

2. Follow a nutrient-rich diet

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of a well-balanced diet to maintain optimal health. Consume a variety of fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Including foods rich in vitamins C and D, as well as zinc, can specifically support the immune system.

3. Practice mindful eating and digestion

Ayurveda places a strong emphasis on the connection between gut health and overall well-being. Practice mindful eating by paying attention to the quality of your food, chewing thoroughly, and avoiding overeating. Additionally, consider consuming digestive spices like ginger, cumin, and fennel to aid digestion.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking warm water throughout the day is a simple yet effective Ayurvedic practice to support digestion and flush out toxins. Warm water is believed to balance the Doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) and can contribute to overall well-being.

5. Follow a consistent daily routine

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining a consistent daily routine to promote balance and harmony within the body. Establish a daily schedule that includes adequate sleep, regular exercise, and stress-reducing practices like meditation or yoga.