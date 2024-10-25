The festive season is a time for joy, celebration and often, late nights however, maintaining a healthy sleep routine is essential for overall well-being, especially during this time of year. Health experts insist that nutrition plays a significant role in promoting quality sleep. 5 diet tips on what to eat, drink to get the best sleep of your life—even during festive season (Photo by Stocksy United)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, recommended some tips to help you get restful sleep despite the festivities -

1. Mindful eating:

Avoid Heavy Meals Before Bed: Eating a large, heavy meal close to bedtime can disrupt sleep as your body focuses on digestion. Opt for lighter, easily digestible snacks.

Eating a large, heavy meal close to bedtime can disrupt sleep as your body focuses on digestion. Opt for lighter, easily digestible snacks. Limit Caffeine and Alcohol: Both caffeine and alcohol can interfere with sleep. Reduce your intake, especially in the evening.

Both caffeine and alcohol can interfere with sleep. Reduce your intake, especially in the evening. Hydration: Stay hydrated throughout the day, but avoid excessive fluid intake close to bedtime to prevent frequent bathroom trips.

Caffeine can interfere with your sleep by making it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep. Avoid consuming caffeine-containing drinks like coffee, tea, and soft drinks late in the day.(Unsplash)

2. Nutrient-rich diet:

Magnesium: Foods rich in magnesium, such as spinach, almonds, and whole grains, can promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.

Foods rich in magnesium, such as spinach, almonds, and whole grains, can promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. Tryptophan: This amino acid, found in turkey, bananas, and milk, can help increase serotonin levels, which can contribute to better sleep.

This amino acid, found in turkey, bananas, and milk, can help increase serotonin levels, which can contribute to better sleep. Vitamins and Minerals: Ensure you're getting enough vitamins and minerals like vitamin B12, vitamin D, and iron, as deficiencies can affect sleep.

3. Create a Sleep-Conducive Environment:

Dark, Quiet Space: Make your bedroom a peaceful sanctuary by keeping it dark and quiet.

Make your bedroom a peaceful sanctuary by keeping it dark and quiet. Comfortable Bedding: Invest in a comfortable mattress, pillows, and bedding that promotes restful sleep.

Invest in a comfortable mattress, pillows, and bedding that promotes restful sleep. Consistent Sleep Schedule: Try to maintain a consistent sleep-wake cycle, even on weekends, to regulate your body's internal clock.

4. Manage Stress:

Relaxation Techniques: Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to reduce stress and promote better sleep.

Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to reduce stress and promote better sleep. Limit Screen Time: The blue light emitted from screens can interfere with sleep. Avoid using electronic devices for at least an hour before bed.

30 minutes before bedtime, avoid using any gadgets or devices (Photo by Victoria Heath on Unsplash)

5. Consider Supplementation:

Consult a Dietitian: If you're struggling with sleep, consult a dietitian to discuss potential supplementation options, such as melatonin or magnesium.

By following these tips and incorporating healthy lifestyle habits, you can enjoy the festive season while prioritising quality sleep. Remember, a well-rested mind and body can better handle the demands of the holidays.