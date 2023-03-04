5 essential health care habits every girl should follow when reaching puberty

Puberty hits every individual at different ages. It can be seamless for several but some might feel conscious about the changes in their appearance. The transition wherein a child’s body undergoes certain physical changes to turn into an adult body making the individual capable of sexual reproduction is known as puberty. In the case of girls, they tend to hit puberty between 8-13 years. This is the age when they undergo physical changes like mood swings, faster hair growth, pimple/ acne, budding breasts, boost in height growth, menstruation, etc. The habits inherited during the age of adolescence can lead to being the foundation stone that adulthood habits rely on. This is the age when one must take stock of their well-being which might accentuate healthy habits during adulthood. (Also read: 6 surprising reasons of early puberty in kids )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Richa Pendake, Founder and CEO, Nutrizoe, shared with HT Lifestyle, some key tips that every girl nearing puberty must follow to set the foundation strong for their physical, emotional, sexual and spiritual health.

1. Hygiene

On experiencing menarche, i.e., the onset of menstruation and during the early days of menstruation, the sanitary pads need to be changed every 4 to 6 hours, basis the flow, to avoid the blood from soiling the clothes which can attract bacteria and gradually lead to infection in the intimate area. The size of the pad must be selected based on the expected flow.

Lately, menstrual cups have been deemed to be popular and hassle-free as compared to pads. Education on wearing them correctly according to size is certainly needed. One must shower and change clothes daily and also change their innerwear twice a day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Exercise to balance hormones

Maintaining an active lifestyle helps enhance the immunity and balance of hormones which might see an imbalance in a sedentary state/ lifestyle. Following an exercise regime helps the brain to release endorphins that are popularly known to uplift the mood. Balance your cardio and weight training to see better results in your mood.

3. Healthy diet

Exercise alone cannot help you feel good. Food is medicine is a common adage for a reason. Treating your body as a temple and nourishing it with nutrient-rich foods is the need to feel good inside out. Include protein-rich foods like fish, eggs, lentils, soya, chicken, etc. Consuming berries will help your antioxidants intake keeping you fresh throughout the day. Also, Iron requirements increase during puberty to make up for blood loss and increase blood volume with normal growth. Lean meats, seafood, nuts, leafy green vegetables, and beans, as well as iron-fortified cereals and bread, are the best sources of it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Physical changes

Observe your physical changes frequently. This will help you keep a track of how your body is shaping correctly and when is something alarming to consult a medical practitioner. Keep an eye on your menstrual cycle month by month. If you see irregularities in the dates for a longer period, consult your doctor. If you are facing painful acne on your face, neck, and chest area, consult a dermatologist to examine your skin and suggest you resolution basis your skin type. Do not visit a spa directly and get an acne treatment there or be inspired by topical face wash advertisements.

5. Regular medical check-ups

Full body check-ups at regular intervals are needed after striking puberty. Sudden changes in the breast size, painful periods, bloated feeling, drastic gain or drop in body weight, skin discolouration, etc., can be symptoms of diseases to be looked into sooner to combat them at early stages. It is best to get your full body checked after every six months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, it’s important to get a medical check-up for PCOS or PCOD. With a prevalence of up to 20%, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is the most prevalent endocrine condition in women of reproductive age. PCOS poses a serious public health problem because of its reproductive, metabolic, and psychological characteristics.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter