5 simple and nutritious foods to boost productivity, stay energised during office hours

Maintaining high productivity at work isn't just about efficient planning and execution but also about a structured and healthy diet that can fuel your body right and keep it energised for long hours. Indulging in processed foods and high-calorie sugary treats can provide a temporary high but can cause energy crash in later hours. Not giving enough thought about what you are eating in a day, can drain your energy and diminish your productivity. There is no dearth of easy-to-make and healthy snacks that can help you stay focussed as well as provide sustained energy. The ideal workplace snacks must include probiotics, protein, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, healthy fats and complex carbs to nourish your body. (Also read | Office interior decor tips: 4 top colour palette trends to elevate your workplace design) From buttermilk’s hydration to the energy boost of bananas, discover how these simple, nutritious choices can transform your workday(Freepik)

"Balancing a busy 9-to-5 lifestyle can often lead to neglected meals and compromised health. Don’t let a packed schedule drain your energy. Kickstart your day with the right fuel for maximum productivity. From buttermilk’s hydration to the energy boost of bananas, discover how these simple, nutritious choices can transform your workday," writes Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

HEALTHY 9 TO 5 SNACKS

Batra shares a list of healthy foods you can munch or consume when the hunger pangs strike.

1. Buttermilk

When to have: Mid-morning, around 10-11 am

Benefits and nutrients: A natural probiotic, rich in whey protein, buttermilk keeps energy levels high and stable, satisfies hunger, and promotes optimal hydration

Why it works: Buttermilk helps counteract the dehydration often neglected during busy work hours

2. Mint tea

When to have: Post lunch, to avoid the afternoon slump

Benefits and nutrients: Mint tea aids digestion and combats acidity, which can be exacerbated by excessive consumption of tea or coffee

Why it works: Mint tea provides a refreshing lift and supports gut health, crucial for maintaining focus and preventing discomfort

3. Banana

When to have: Mid-morning or as an afternoon snack

Benefits and nutrients: Banana maintains mental alertness and physical energy. It is packed with potassium and natural sugars

Why it works: Offers a quick, nutritious energy boost without the crash, supporting sustained concentration and performance

4. Roasted chana

When to have: Perfect for mid-afternoon or as a pre-lunch snack

Benefits and nutrients: High in fibre and protein, roasted chana supports sustained energy levels and satiety

Why it works: A healthy, crunchy snack and keeps you full, stabilizes blood sugar and preventing overeating

5. Pistachios

When to have: Ideal for later-afternoon snack

Benefits and nutrients: Loaded with healthy fats, protein and antioxidants, pistachios support heart health and maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Why it works: A guilt-free treat that satisfies your hunger while providing essential nutrients for long-term health.

Incorporate these foods into your 9-5 lifestyle for enhanced energy and focus, and overall health. Remember small changes can lead to significant benefits in how you feel and perform at work, adds Batra.