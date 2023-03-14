Secret to higher productivity: How healthy eating can help you reach your goals

In today's fast-paced world, productivity is often considered the key to success. We all want to accomplish more in less time and achieve our goals efficiently. While there are several factors that can affect productivity, one that is often overlooked is nutrition. A healthy diet is critical for improved productivity. What you eat has a direct impact on your energy levels, focus, and overall productivity. In other words, a healthy diet is not just good for your physical health, but also for your professional success. Choose well-balanced meals that include lean proteins, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats to maximize your productivity. (Also read: Top 10 productivity tips )

Vasundhara Agrawal, diet and lifestyle consultant, Co-Founder of Instahealth.in, shared with HT Lifestyle, the link between nutrition and productivity, and how you can fuel your productivity with a healthy diet.

1. Productivity and blood glucose levels go hand-in-hand

Our bodies convert the majority of the food we consume into glucose. The energy we require for daily activities, such as those related to our brain, is provided by glucose. Therefore, one of the primary reasons we sometimes struggle to concentrate when we are hungry is the low levels of glucose associated with it. According to studies, eating fruits and vegetables throughout the day is extremely beneficial to both the body and the mind. Individuals who consumed fruits and vegetables on a regular basis tended to be more engaged and creative.

2. It helps you stay active both mentally and physically

The nutrients in your food are required to carry out your body's metabolism, without which your physical and mental health can deteriorate. Omega-3 fatty acids and complex carbohydrates support the brain's overall functioning, allowing you to focus and think creatively, which are necessary for increased productivity.

3. It boosts productivity by reducing stress

Eating healthy foods helps you reduce stress and focus better. Healthy nutrients improve brain function, making it easier to handle work challenges. According to studies, people who maintain healthy eating habits are less likely to suffer from stress, which results in improved performance.

4. It improves sleep, enhancing productivity

A healthy meal helps you sleep better, allowing you to think more creatively and effectively. Your body has a natural internal clock, and the more you do to align your diet with it, the more you will be able to use your full potential during the day. This is because foods influence your circadian rhythms, which are a natural internal process that regulates your sleep-wake cycle.

