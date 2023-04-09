Just like men, women too encounter various health issues but tend to neglect them owing to professional responsibilities and personal life but it is important to know about various health issues that can give tough times to women and steal their peace of mind, know more about these diseases and conditions and seek for tips to lead a healthy life by adhering to the fool-proof tips given by fitness experts. Remember, women shouldn’t take their health lightly at all as they are the cornerstone of the family.

6 health problems that women should watch out for in 2023, tips to prevent them (Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)

While taking care of the kids and the family and doing household chores, women tend to juggle personal and professional lives and often forget to care for themselves. Their health issues are unique and different from men so, this year, women should prioritise their health and pledge to stay hearty.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunita Dube, Radiologist and Founder of MedscapeIndia, revealed about the health issues that you need to be aware of in 2023 and tips to prevent them -

1. Cervical cancer: It is commonly seen in women and causes abnormal cell growth which can invade and spread to other parts of the body. Cervical cancer is diagnosed using a pelvic exam, biopsy, pap smear test and X-rays. To prevent it, take the HPV vaccine, go for regular screening, avoid smoking, and follow safe-sex practices.

2. Cardiovascular disease: Are a common occurrence in women and they often neglect it. Symptoms such as shortness of breath, nausea, and exhaustion should be addressed without any delay. If you have a history of cardiovascular disease in your family, try to go for regular cardiac screening, eat well, maintain an optimum weight, stay stress-free, and exercise daily.

3. Diabetes: If left untreated can raise the risk of a stroke, heart attack, and even gallbladder problems. Try to monitor your blood sugar levels from time to time, eat nutritious food and avoid junk food, lose weight, and do any physical activity of your choice.

4. Anaemia: Is seen when the blood lacks healthy red blood cells or hemoglobin. To avoid this condition, include foods rich in iron and vitamin C. Eat beans, green leafy vegetables, and dried fruits. Vitamin C is there in fruits, papaya, bell peppers, and spinach while folate is present in grains, green leaves, eggs, peanuts and seeds.

5. Depression and anxiety are highly prevalent in women. Foods jam-packed with antioxidants help preserve brain cells. Try to opt for colorful fruits and vegetables. Eat berries, nuts, seeds, legumes, pulses, lentils, whole grains, salmon, and sardines. Try to seek counseling as and when required.

6. Breast cancer: It is leading to higher mortality and morbidity rates in women. It happens when cells in the breast grow and keep multiplying, leading to tumors. It is imperative to opt for regular Sonommography, mammograms and do self-breast examination as per the doctor's advice to keep breast cancer at bay.