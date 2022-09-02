6 most important vitamins for women and ways to consume them

To consume the appropriate amount of food each day, one must take informed dietary decisions. Without a question, women are the foundation of the family. However, it is frequently observed that women neglect their own needs in favour of those of their families. However, we frequently overlook the unique physical characteristics and healthcare requirements of women. Women have particular nutrient requirements that fluctuate as they age. For instance, teen nutritional requirements differ from those of postmenopausal women, and pregnant and nursing women need more of several nutrients than non-pregnant women do. Nutrient demands may fluctuate depending on your overall health and lifestyle. (Also read: Multivitamins: Tips on how to include multivitamins in daily diet, their benefits )

In a conversation with HT lifestyle, Preksha Singhvi, Clinical Nutritionist, shared, "Living a healthy lifestyle means staying in tune with your body and listening to what it tells you. Vitamins have different jobs to help keep the body working properly. They resist infections and keep your nerves healthy, help your body get energy from food, support immunity and healthy metabolism and maintain bone strength." She further suggests the top 6 vitamins for women and ways to fulfil their requirements.

1. Iron

It is an important nutrient for health as it improves energy, supports immune function and helps in maintaining muscle function. It also plays an important role in oxygen flow through the body.

Food to eat :

• Fried fruits

• Legumes

• Leafy greens

• Seeds

2. B12

B12 supports proper brain function and improves energy and mood. It regulates blood cells and helps in maintaining proper nervous system function.

Food to eat:

• Meat and eggs

• Milk

• Cheese

• Almonds

• Mushrooms

3. Biotin

Biotin boosts hair, skin and nail health. Supports the digestive system and improves metabolism function. It regulates cardiovascular health and helps in improving the nervous system.

Food to eat:

• Eggs yolks

• Legumes

• Nuts and seeds

• Sweet potatoes

• Mushrooms

• Bananas

• Broccoli

4. Calcium

It's one of the most important vitamins for women's health. Calcium builds and maintains healthy bones. Aids in heart health and helps in maintaining proper nervous system function and muscle function.

Food to eat:

• Milk

• Tofu

• Chia seeds

• Spinach

• Almonds

• White beans and soya beans

5. Magnesium

Magnesium aids in heart health boosts mood and relieves symptoms of PMS. It helps in reducing muscle weakness and eases cramps.

Food to eat:

• Spinach

• Dark chocolate

• Almonds

• Brown rice

• Bananas

• Squash and pumpkin seeds

6. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for healthy teeth and gums. It builds immune function and is great for cardiovascular health. It also helps in maintaining bone health and supports brain and muscle function.

Food to eat:

• Fish

• Red meat

• Eggs

• Fortified milk and cereal

• Orange juice

• Tofu

