7 ways to add protein to your diet in winter

Winter can take a toll on your body considering it has to work overtime to keep all the functions running. Inadequate nutrition, lack of hydration, sleep or high levels of stress can put you at risk of several illnesses. Tweaking your diet to include immunity boosting and seasonal foods can help you avoid infections, respiratory as well as heart trouble during this time. Protein intake can help you beat winter blues as the nutrient can help support our immune system and fight off infections. Protein-consumption can help in development of antibodies that can help ward off diseases. (Also read: How to get 21g protein from a vegetarian meal; nutritionist shares 4 protein ingredients) Incorporating an ample amount of protein into your meals is particularly essential during this season to help your body stay strong and resilient,(Freepik)

Protein can also help you keep warm and satiated during the cold weather when the cravings are on higher side. There are many ways you can include protein in your winter diet from soups, smoothies, wholegrain salads, eggs, chickpeas, and fish dishes.

"As the winter chill sets in, maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet becomes crucial to support your immune system and overall well-being. Incorporating an ample amount of protein into your meals is particularly essential during this season to help your body stay strong and resilient," says Dr Archana Batra, Dietician, and a Certified Diabetes Educator.

Batra suggests 7 delicious and warming ways to add protein to your diet in winter:

WINTER-FRIENDLY PROTEIN DISHES TO INCLUDE IN YOUR DIET

1. Hearty soups and stews

Embrace the warmth of a hearty soup or stew that not only satisfies your winter cravings but also packs a protein punch. Opt for recipes featuring lean proteins like chicken, turkey, or beans. A classic chicken noodle soup or a bean and vegetable stew can provide the comfort your body craves while boosting your protein intake.

2. Quinoa salads

Give your salads a winter makeover by incorporating protein-rich quinoa. Quinoa is a complete protein, offering all nine essential amino acids. Create a colourful salad with roasted winter vegetables, a handful of nuts, and a lemon vinaigrette for a wholesome and satisfying meal.

3. Greek yoghurt parfaits

Greek yoghurt is not only rich in protein but also a great source of probiotics for gut health. Create a winter-themed parfait by layering Greek yoghurt with seasonal fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of honey. This not only makes for a delicious breakfast or snack but also adds a protein boost to your diet.

4. Egg-based breakfasts

Eggs are a versatile and readily available source of high-quality protein. Incorporate eggs into your breakfast routine with options like omelettes, frittatas, or poached eggs on whole-grain toast. Adding spinach, mushrooms, and cheese can enhance both flavour and nutritional value.

5. Warm protein smoothies

While smoothies are often associated with warmer months, you can create a winter-friendly version by incorporating warm ingredients. Blend together ingredients like warm almond milk, protein powder, banana, and a dash of cinnamon for a comforting and protein-packed beverage.

6. Roasted chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas make for a crunchy and satisfying snack that's high in protein. Toss chickpeas with olive oil and your favourite spices, then roast them until crispy. They can be enjoyed on their own or added as a topping to salads or soups.

7. Winter fish dishes

Fish, such as salmon and trout, are excellent sources of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Create heartwarming dishes like baked or grilled fish with winter herbs and citrus flavours. These not only add warmth to your meals but also contribute to your protein intake.

Maintaining a protein-rich diet in winter can ensure your body receives the nutrients it needs to stay strong and resilient during the colder months.