10 winter-friendly beverages to boost immunity, hydration

Winter can invite many seasonal ailments but eating and drinking according to the season can give a boost to your immunity. When it comes to beverages, tea and coffee are preferred by most over other warm drinks in winter. However, excess of high-caffeine drinks can lead to dehydration which may further cause constipation, burning sensation in stomach and exacerbation in anxiety symptoms. While your first instinct might be to reach for a hot cup of tea, to avoid winter-specific ailments you must swap it for a more nourishing and hydrating drink. Soups, infused water, cinnamon tea, jeera water, ragi malt are some of the warm beverages that are perfect in biting cold and at the same time hydrate you well. (Also read | Winter superfood: 3 healthy ways to eat ghee as mercury drops) Choosing warm or hot soups and beverages, along with a daily intake of eight glasses of warm water, is a recommended practice during the winter months. (Freepik)

"While winter may reduce the sensation of feeling the thirst, but it remains crucial to sustain proper hydration to support the body's temperature regulation and functions throughout the day. Despite the diminished inclination to drink water in colder weather, maintaining adequate hydration is essential for overall well-being. Consistent hydration ensures that the body's vital processes continue to function optimally, even in the face of lower temperatures, promoting overall health and comfort during the winter season," says Vyuhitha Motupalli, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Electronic City.

"Choosing warm or hot soups and beverages, along with a daily intake of eight glasses of warm water, is a recommended practice during the winter months. The thermogenic properties of warm drinks aid the body in preserving warmth, promoting activity, and ensuring consistent hydration in the face of cold weather. This approach not only contributes to maintaining a comfortable body temperature but also supports overall well-being during the winter season," adds Motupalli.

BEST WINTER BEVERAGES TO COMBAT DEHYDRATION

The nutritionist also shared a list of 10 winter-friendly warm beverages that can help maintain immunity and hydration.

1. Herbal teas: If you are a tea person, you can go for herbal teas like peppermint, green tea, chamomile, ginger, and lemon. To add in healthy twist to the teas, 2 tablespoons of soaked chia seeds can be added which are good source of omega 3 FFA.

2. Sattu drink: Sattu is a nutritious flour made from roasted chickpeas (chana) which is a good source of energy and protein. Mix it with hot water, a pinch of black salt and a dash of lemon juice for a satisfying and protein-rich drink. To add flavour, it can be combined with roasted cumin powder and jaggery powder (optional). It is a healthy drink for pregnant and lactating mothers.

3. Warm winter fruit punch: Take fruit juice of ½ litre orange, 250 ml pineapple juice and 250 ml apple juice. Heat the mix of all fruit juices in a saucepan and add 1 medium sized cinnamon stick, few cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon powder. Heat over low flame, simmer for 20 minutes and turn off the stove. Let it cool slightly. Once it turns warm, filter it and serve it by adding fresh cut fruits like oranges, apple, lemon juice and 2-3 tablespoons soaked chia seeds as they are good source of omega 3 FFA and garnish with mint leaves and serve warm. As it contains citrus juice and spices too, they help in fighting against the infection and also maintain the body temperature.

4. Warm infused water: A healthy and delightful infused drink can be made by adding slices of cucumber, lemon, orange, mint, piece of ginger to a pitcher of hot water. Once the mix turns lukewarm, filter the infused water and serve it with soaked chia seeds and 1.2 tsp honey (optional) which is a healthy alternative for hydration. It also works as a detoxifier.

5. Soups: Healthy as well nutritious, veg soups or meat broths which are rich in vitamins and minerals can be taken to maintain hydration, warmth and energy. Sprinkling pepper definitely helps in case of cold/nose congestion.

6. Golden milk: In a sauce pan, add 2 cups milk, pinch each of turmeric powder, pepper, cinnamon and grated ginger (½ inch). Mix all the ingredients and bring it to boil. Lower the heat and let it boil for another 5 minutes and serve hot. For sweetness, 1 tsp of honey can be added (optional) . Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, which helps to keep the infections at bay during winter. All the spices provide warmth to the body.

7. Warm jeera water: Add one cup of water and one teaspoon of jeera or 1 tbs of jeera powder in a saucepan and boil well. Strain it and drink warm. During winter, consumption of lukewarm jeera water helps to provide relief from cold and sore throat due to its hot nature. It has strong anti-congestive property and it helps in clearing the mucus collected in the chest/respiratory tract. The anti-bacterial property of jeera water aids in fighting against infection-causing bacteria.

8. Cinnamon tea: A pinch of powdered cinnamon can be added to the boiling water and simmered for sometime. It can then be filtered and consumed with a few drops of honey and lemon. It a healthy and refreshing drink which also helps in boosting the metabolism during winters.

9. Hot barley water: Take ½ cup of barley along with 4 cups of water. After washing the barley, add it to the water and pressure cook for 3 whistles. Strain the water and add flavouring of your choice like black salt, lemon, pepper, honey etc. Barley has excellent antioxidant properties and it also helps to maintain the body temperature and hydration in winter.

10. Classic warm ragi malt: Add 2-3 tbs of ragi malt to a cup of hot milk and mix well without forming lumps. Add jaggery for taste (optional) along with a pinch of cinnamon and elaichi powder. Ragi is a good source of calcium and iron apart from providing warmth. Hence, it’s a good option for pregnant women and growing children due to its nutritional benefits.