8 amazing Ayurveda herbs to burn your belly fat naturally

Stubborn and dangerous, belly fat can sneak in before you realise, raising your risk of endless chronic diseases. Fixing your lifestyle before this visceral fat poses a serious threat to your heart, liver and other body function is important. Poor diet and nutrition intake is one of the primary causes behind your expanding waistline. Gorging on junk food with high sugar and fat content combined with hours of inactivity can lead to this unwanted accumulation. Stress can add to your belly fat woes too as it may affect your metabolism and increase cortisol production making you want to eat more frequently than your body requires. Sleeping less due to stress or otherwise can also cause your hormones to go haywire, making you munch more. (Also read | Climbing stairs vs walking; which is a better exercise for weight loss?) If you are looking for natural ways to shed belly fat, the ancient medicinal practice of Ayurveda can offer effective remedies including a set of herbs that can improve metabolism, fix hormonal issues and aid in burning belly fat.(Pexels)

"Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, emphasises harmony between mind, body, and spirit. According to Ayurvedic philosophy, nature provides us with everything we need to thrive, including herbs with therapeutic properties," says Ayush Aggarwal, Founder, Rasayanam.

HERBS TO LOSE BELLY FAT

Aggarwal shares 8 herbs that can help you shed belly fat.

1. Guggul (Commiphora Mukul): Guggul enhances fat metabolism and stimulates thyroid function, aiding in reducing abdominal fat.

2. Triphala: A traditional herbal blend composed of three fruits – Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki – Triphala supports digestion, detoxification, and weight management by promoting healthy elimination and metabolism.

3. Ginger (Zingiber officinale): Widely recognized for its digestive benefits, Ginger stimulates gastric enzymes, accelerates emptying of the stomach, and reduces feelings of hunger, contributing to a slimmer waistline.

4. Turmeric (Curcuma longa): With its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, Turmeric combats inflammation, which is closely linked to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen.

5. Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum): Known for its ability to regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, Fenugreek helps prevent spikes in blood glucose, thereby curbing cravings and promoting fat loss.

6. Cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum): This aromatic spice regulates blood sugar levels, enhances insulin sensitivity, and may reduce belly fat accumulation, making it a valuable ally in weight management.

7. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera): As an adaptogenic herb, Ashwagandha helps the body adapt to stress, which can contribute to weight gain. By reducing cortisol levels, Ashwagandha supports healthy weight management, including the reduction of abdominal fat.

8. Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra): Licorice root contains compounds that may help reduce body fat mass and waist circumference, making it a valuable addition to any weight loss regimen.