8 reasons why you might have gained weight overnight

Seeing the number on the scale go up, even a tiny bit, may be discouraging, upsetting, and demoralising for anyone trying to lose weight or maintain a weightloss. The last thing you want to see is an unexpected increase in the number after you've been consistently adhering to a healthy diet and exercise routine, especially when you're working toward a target. Everybody has typical weight fluctuations. It is crucial to keep in mind that the majority of your weight gain is water weight and not fat tissue. There are numerous reasons why you might believe that you miraculously put on weight overnight. (Also read: Do you fear gaining weight ? Here are the 8 ways to cope with it )

"If you step on the scale and see that number go up a few pounds you did not need to freak out as it's not purely fat. It's mostly water weight. There are many factors when it comes to your body holding onto more weight. Your body can fluctuate in weight every single day, many pounds.⁣ It's not pure fat as you can't gain multiple pounds of fat overnight. Just keep focusing on that calorie deficit, high protein, activity, and sleep and you would be back on your fitness track" says, Weight Loss Coach, Vatche Shakarian, in his recent Instagram post. He further shared reasons that might be the cause of your overnight weight gain.

1. You ate more sodium than usual

If you eat more sodium than you're used to, your body will hold onto more water. This doesn't mean you should avoid salt. Salt is an important electrolyte your body needs. This is extremely common when you go out to eat. Usually, restaurants add more salt.

2. You hit a tough workout

Have you ever gained weight after a workout? Or maybe you started gaining weight as soon as you started exercising? If so, that's totally normal. Your body is recovering from micro-tears and stress on your muscles. No need to freak out. Keep crushing those weights.

3. You ate more carbs recently

As you probably know, it's not difficult to eat more carbs. When you eat more carbohydrates, your body holds onto more water weight. Every 1 gram of carbohydrate requires 3-4 grams of water to process and store it. This isn't a cause for concern.

4. Your menstrual cycle

A vast majority of women experience water retention during and before their period. Bloating, gut health issues and hormonal changes can make you hold onto more water weight. The water weight usually settles down after your period.

5. Your digestion might be off

If you are not regular, or your fiber intake has been inconsistent, this can be a reason why you gained weight overnight. Maybe you are backed up and haven't used the restroom yet. Excess waste can make you hold onto more water.

6. Your sleep quality

Your sleep can play a role in water retention. If you have poor sleep, whether it's quality or quantity, you might notice your body weight is higher. This is normal, and it doesn't call for concern. But if your sleep is suffering, water weight shouldn't be your main concern.

7. You weighed in at a different time

If you are not consistent with when you weigh in, that can make it harder to get accurate scale readings. If you weigh yourself in the afternoon, after you've eaten and drank, that's why you are holding onto more water weight. If you want the most accurate reading, try to stay consistent when you weigh in.

8. Your stress levels

You could be doing every single thing right on the nutrition/workout side, but if you are overly stressed, your body will respond by holding onto more water weight. This is a normal response from your body. Try to manage your stress levels the best you can. And give yourself some grace when you are really stressed out.

