Do you fear gaining weight ? Here are the 8 ways to cope with it

The World Health Organization (WHO) found that in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults worldwide were overweight. About 650 million of them are fat. Being overweight is connected to several issues. They include gallbladder disorders, diabetes, cardiac conditions, sleep apnea, and heart disease. But weight growth is not just associated with these negative health effects. There are several unrecognised reasons connected to weight gain. One of them happens to be obesophobia. An extreme dread of gaining weight is called obesophobia, also known as pocrescophobia.

Many people regularly consider their weight and go on diets. However, some who have obesophobia go to extremes, such as undereating, fasting, exercising excessively, or avoiding activities that include food. They may fear weight gain even if they are underweight or malnourished. It is not shameful to want to look attractive. But this turns into a very dangerous health game when you start limiting calories, eliminating essential nutrients, and engaging in severe exercise. (Also read: Expert on surprising reasons behind weight gain )

Ciandra Birnbaum, Trained Eating Disorder Coach, shared eight ways to cope with the fear of gaining weight in her Instagram post.

1. Use affirmation

Get used to using positive affirmation. If you can't think of any, doing a quick google search can help. Have fun posting them in places you will see them often.

2. Share the love

Make and exchange "coping cards" with kind messages on them with recovery friends. Place your notes on the mirror, in journals, at tables, or wherever you find them useful.

3. Get new clothes

When you are ready, buy clothes you feel comfortable in to express your personality and sense of fashion. Try not to buy clothes that hide your body. Going shopping with someone can be helpful with this.

4. Express yourself

Do whatever you enjoy doing whether it is dancing, singing, drawing or anything that allows you to express yourself and your emotions in a healthy way.

5. Work on honesty

It is helpful to tell people about your thoughts and fear. Being open about your recovery can reduce triggering, comments, release shame and hold you accountable for your recovery by empowering yourself.

6. Know your reasons

Don't try to do this mentally or even on your phone or computer. Make an actual handwritten list. Keep the list somewhere you can refer to it often and revisit it in moments of doubt.

7. Be mindful

Do not look at triggering photos. Be mindful of your social media habits. Consider what you are looking at on social media and if people you follow trigger you delete them.

8. Eliminate body checking

Work towards eliminating body checking. Constantly body-checking won't help you reach a place of body acceptance.

