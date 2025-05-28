93-year-old Korean woman’s incredible youthful look has internet asking ‘is she a vampire?’; here's how she stays young

At 93 years old, Korean woman Lee Gil-ya has captured attention online for her remarkably youthful appearance. In a recent video from Gachon University, where she serves as president, she was seen sitting upright and speaking with energy and confidence. Her thick hair, radiant skin, and vibrant presence left viewers amazed, with many struggling to believe her real age. (Also read: Suriya shares his diet and fitness secrets for impressive six-pack abs at 49 in Kanguva: ‘I followed a 100-day plan’ ) At 93, Korean university president Lee Gil-ya's youthful looks leave internet in awe.

Lee Gil-ya's secrets to staying young

In a past interview with Herald Business, Lee Gil-ya revealed that she drinks at least 1.5 litres of water every day, replaces coffee with tea, and always keeps humidifiers running around her home to maintain skin hydration.

"I don't drink or smoke. I maintain a regular routine and have been receiving laser treatments at the dermatology department of Gil Hospital for the past 10 years," she shared.

In another interview with Chosun Daily, Lee added that her secret lies in "consistently doing very ordinary things." Her disciplined lifestyle, avoiding alcohol, sticking to a strict routine, and staying hydrated plays a key role in maintaining her youthful energy.

How the internet reacted

Lee Gil-ya's youthful appearance at 93 left the internet stunned. Viewers were quick to express their amazement, with many refusing to believe her age. "She's the youngest-looking person in the country," one user commented. Another wrote, "I wouldn't believe it if someone told me she's 93." One admirer shared, "I wish to be that healthy, full of projects, and lively at 93." And of course, the internet being the internet, someone quipped, "Is she a vampire?"

However, not everyone was convinced her age-defying looks were purely natural. Some speculated that cosmetic treatments might be involved. "God knows how many procedures she's undergoing to look like this. It's clear she doesn't look like this with just hydrating cream," one user wrote. "Botox?" another added.