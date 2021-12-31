A glimpse of how Anupam Kher 'juggled through 2021'

Anupam Kher is moving on to 2022 in style. The actor who is a fitness enthusiast faced some ups and lows this year, but that's okay, because he juggled with all of it with utmost poise. Anupam Kher loves his time in the gym. The veteran actor, when not working for the big screen, is often spotted in his gym engrossed in his workout routine. Even though rarely, Anupam Kher keeps sharing the snippets of his workout routine on his Instagram profile to motivate his fans to start taking workouts seriously.

In the recent video shared by the actor on his Instagram profile, Anupam Kher can be seen working out in beast mode. For the last day of the year 2021, Anupam Kher decided to juggle through his ups and downs with battle rope workout. In the video, Anupam Kher can be seen working on his arm muscles by vigorously moving two battle ropes attached to a gym equipment, far from him. Dressed in a blue tee shirt and a pair of grey gym trousers, Anupam Kher can be seen working out in animal flow.

With the video, Anupam also shared a snippet of his state of mind of being on the last day of 2021. He summed up his 2021 experience in these words - "What feels like the end is often the beginning! There were some ups and there were some downs. But I somehow juggled through 2021. I am ready for 2022! Jai Ho." Anupam Kher, just like us, is moving on to 2022 with dreams and the hope of a better tomorrow. He added these hashtags to his post - #YearEnd, #NewYearsEve, #Hope and #NewBeginnings. Take a look at his post here:

Battle rope workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in shedding the extra calories faster and help in toning the muscles. Battle rope workouts also help in increasing the mobility of the body.