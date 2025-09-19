AIIMS gastroenterologist shares top 6 seeds for blood sugar control, digestion, energy: Methi, sauf, flaxseed and more

Seeds are tiny powerhouses packed with nutrients that offer numerous health benefits. In a September 17 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, spoke about ‘the seeds most people overlook and why they shouldn’t’. Also read | Dietitian shares 4 seeds every woman should have for weight loss and hormonal balance Dr Sethi said the best seed for blood sugar control is fenugreek seeds (methi).(Freepik)

What are the best seeds for you?

In the post, he broke down the 'best seeds for your overall health — and why you should include them in your daily routine'. Incorporating seeds like flaxseed, pumpkin seeds and more into your daily routine can have numerous health benefits, and you can enjoy them as part of a balanced diet.

According to Dr Sethi, fennel seeds – rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals – can support digestive health, while sesame seeds – rich in calcium and other essential minerals – support bone health.

Fennel seeds for digestion, sesame seeds for bone health

Dr Sethi said in the video he posted:

1. The best seed for digestion is fennel seeds (sauf).

2. The best seed for hormonal balance is flaxseed.

3. The best seed for omega-3s is chia seeds.

4. The best seed for energy is pumpkin seeds (kaddoo ke beej).

5. The best seed for bone health is sesame seeds.

6. The best seed for blood sugar control is fenugreek seeds (methi).

Want to learn more about beneficial seeds? In an April 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, dietitian and weight management expert, shared which seeds improve heart health.

He said: "Some heart diseases respond to a great extent to drug and clinical management; nevertheless, remedies do exist in nature, including some seeds that pack a punch in medicinal value. Owing to possessing nutrient stores, fats, and antioxidants, they have proved very effective in the heart health industry. It is easy to add such very heart-safe seeds to daily food, into smoothies, salads, baked goods, or energy bars.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.